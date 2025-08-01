Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Reveals Numbers On War Losses In Ukraine Since Start Of The Year

2025-08-01 03:07:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He made the statement on the social media platform Truth Social , according to Ukrinform.

“I have just been informed that almost 20,000 Russian soldiers died this month in the ridiculous war with Ukraine. Russia has lost 112,500 soldiers since the beginning of the year,” Trump wrote.

He stressed that“that is a lot of unnecessary death”.

However, according to Trump, Ukraine has also“suffered greatly”.

“They have lost approximately 8,000 soldiers since January 1, 2025, and that number does not include their missing,” he wrote.

Read also: Trump announces special envoy Witkoff's upcoming visit to Russi

Trump pointed out that Russia continues to launch missiles at Kyiv and other cities, resulting in civilian deaths across the country.

“This is a War that should have never happened - This is Biden's War, not 'TRUMP's.' I'm just here to see if I can stop it!” the U.S. president stated.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump set August 8 as the new deadline for Russia to agree to a peace deal.

Photo credit: White House

