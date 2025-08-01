Estonia And Malta Hold Strategic Talks In Tallinn To Boost Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On August 1, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna held a working meeting in Tallinn with Ian Borg, Malta's Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, Trend reports.

Discussions focused on geopolitical challenges in Europe and the Baltic Sea region, continued support for Ukraine, and ways to deepen bilateral cooperation between Estonia and Malta.

Addressing the situation in Ukraine, Minister Tsahkna emphasized the need to maintain comprehensive support for Ukraine and to establish legal mechanisms to ensure accountability for violations of international law.

He highlighted the Council of Europe's adoption in June of the founding documents for a special tribunal on the crime of aggression as a landmark step toward international justice.

“The tribunal approved during Malta's presidency sends a clear message: no crime should go unpunished,” said Tsahkna, extending his best wishes to his Maltese counterpart for the next phase of Malta's presidency.

The ministers also discussed security in the Baltic Sea region, where activities by so-called“shadow fleets” have intensified.

Tsahkna stressed that such behavior threatens the environment and security of all coastal states. He called for closer coordination among Baltic and EU countries to develop solutions that could reduce oil transit revenues used to fund war operations.

The meeting concluded with a conversation on strengthening tourism cooperation. With over 11,000 Estonians visiting Malta annually, both ministers recognized the potential for closer cultural and economic ties.