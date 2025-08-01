Jordan-US Trade Exchange Reaches JD1.52B In First 5 Months Of 2025 - Dos

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 1 (Petra)-- In the first five months of this year, trade between Jordan and the United States reached JD1.521 billion, up from JD1.384 billion in the same period previous year.In specifics, national exports to the US increased by 2.4 percent to JD886 million by the end of May from JD865 million in the same period last year.The value of the Kingdom's imports from the US market reached JD635 million by the end of May of this year, up 22.4 percent from JD519 million during the same period last year, according to data from the Department of Statistics' Foreign Trade Report, which was tracked by the Jordan News Agency (Petra).By the end of May of this year, the Kingdom's trade balance with the United States showed a surplus of JD251 million, according to statistical data.By the end of May of this year, Jordan's overall export value was 24.8 percent in the form of national exports to the United States.Jordan's top exports to the US market include clothing and accessories, pharmaceuticals, jewelry, food and animal products, fertilizers and chemicals, engineering services, and information technology.In contrast, the Kingdom imports a lot of goods from the United States, including metals, machinery, electrical appliances, grains, medical devices, food industry products, furniture, iron products, used clothes, vegetable oils and fats, wood and wood products, and transportation equipment.