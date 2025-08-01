Hawaii Fluid Art Franchising Acquired By Strategic Investment Group To Accelerate Growth And Enhance Franchisee Support

Dallas, TX - Hawaii Fluid Art Franchising, one of the nation's fastest-growing experiential art brands, is thrilled to announce its acquisition by a prominent investment group. This strategic move marks a new chapter in the company's continued evolution and positions the brand for even greater innovation, expanded resources, and world-class franchisee support.

Since its founding, Hawaii Fluid Art has redefined the art experience through its unique blend of creativity, community, and entrepreneurship. With dozens of studios across the country and more opening each quarter, this acquisition underscores investor confidence in the brand's vision and long-term scalability.

“We are absolutely thrilled to join forces with this forward-thinking investment group,” said Maya Ratcliff , Founder of Hawaii Fluid Art.“This partnership allows us to bring even better service, training, and operational support to our incredible family of franchisees. It's an exciting leap forward for the entire HFA community.”

The new ownership brings added expertise in franchise operations, customer experience, and brand development. With increased capital and strategic insight, Hawaii Fluid Art is poised to enhance its systems, improve technology infrastructure, and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for customers and franchise owners alike.

Franchisees can expect a seamless transition with immediate benefits, including expanded resources, stronger backend support, and a renewed focus on growth and profitability.

For more information about Hawaii Fluid Art or franchise opportunities, please visit .