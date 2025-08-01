Diabetes Pipeline 2025: Therapies Under Investigation, Clinical Trials Milestones, And FDA Approvals By Delveinsight Ionis Pharma, Eli Lilly, Oramed Pharma, Astrazeneca, Novo Nordisk, Melior Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Diabetes pipeline constitutes 200+ key companies continuously working towards developing 200+ Diabetes treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Diabetes Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Diabetes Market.

The Diabetes Pipeline report provides a thorough commercial and clinical evaluation of pipeline products, spanning from pre-clinical development to market availability. It includes a comprehensive overview of each drug, encompassing its mechanism of action, clinical studies, potential NDA approvals, and various product development aspects such as technology, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, funding, designations, and other pertinent details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Diabetes Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Diabetes treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Diabetes companies working in the treatment market are Eli Lilly and Company, Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd., MediciNova, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biomea Fusion Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Novartis, Amgen, Neuraly, Inc., Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Inventiva Pharma, Inversago Pharma Inc, Applied Therapeutics, Inc., and others, are developing therapies for the Diabetes treatment



Emerging Diabetes therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Tirzepatide/LY3298176, Danuglipron, RGT001-075, AZD0186, ECC5004, PF-07081532, XW014, MN-001, SPI-62, HTD1801, Semaglutide, BMF-219, ALT-801, MBL949, LY3457263, AMG 133, DD01, CT-868, IVA337, INV-202, AT-001, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Diabetes market in the coming years.

In April 2025, Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel peptide-based therapies, has announced the enrollment of the first participant in its Phase 2b ZUPREME-2 trial. This study targets individuals with overweight or Type 2 Diabetes and type 2 diabetes, evaluating the efficacy and safety of once-weekly subcutaneous doses of petrelintide, a long-acting amylin analogue, in comparison to a placebo.

In February 2025, Tandem Diabetes Care has received FDA clearance for its Control-IQ+ automated insulin delivery system, now approved for use in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

In February 2025, Sotagliflozin , which has FDA approval for treating type 2 diabetes and kidney disease, has demonstrated a substantial reduction in the risk of heart attack and stroke among high-risk patients, presenting a promising option for cardiovascular protection. In January 2025, The FDA approved a new indication for semaglutide to help lower the risk of kidney disease progression, kidney failure, and cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease, as announced by Novo Nordisk.

Diabetes Overview

Diabetes is a chronic medical condition that occurs when the body cannot properly regulate blood sugar (glucose) levels. It results from either insufficient insulin production (a hormone that helps glucose enter cells for energy) or the body's inability to use insulin effectively.

Emerging Diabetes Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Tirzepatide/LY3298176: Eli Lilly and Company

Danuglipron: Pfizer

RGT001-075: Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AZD0186: AstraZeneca

ECC5004: E ccogene

PF-07081532: Pfizer

XW014: Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd.

MN-001: MediciNova

SPI-62: Sparrow Pharmaceuticals

HTD1801: HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd

Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk A/S

BMF-219: Biomea Fusion Inc.

ALT-801: Altimmune, Inc.

MBL949: Novartis

LY3457263: Eli Lilly and Company

AMG 133: Amgen

DD01: Neuraly, Inc.

CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics, Inc.

IVA337: Inventiva Pharma

INV-202: Inversago Pharma Inc AT-001: Applied Therapeutics, Inc.

Diabetes Route of Administration

Diabetes pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Diabetes Molecule Type

Diabetes Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Diabetes Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Diabetes Assessment by Product Type

Diabetes By Stage and Product Type

Diabetes Assessment by Route of Administration

Diabetes By Stage and Route of Administration

Diabetes Assessment by Molecule Type Diabetes by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Diabetes Report covers around 200+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Diabetes Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Diabetes are - Novo Nordisk, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Melior Pharmaceuticals, Adocia, Pfizer, AgeX Therapeutics, CarmotTherapeutics, Genexine, Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., VitNovo, Inc., Sciwind Biosciences, Caelus Health, SCOHIA PHARMA, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Aerami Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, VTV Therapeutics, AptamiR Therapeutics, Avolynt, Inc., Suzhou Yabao Pharmaceutical, CONJUCHEM, LLC., Hua Medicine, REMD Biotherapeutics, Novmeta Pharma, Afimmune Limited, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Akros Pharma Inc., and others.

Diabetes Pipeline Analysis:

The Diabetes pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Diabetes with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Diabetes Treatment.

Diabetes key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Diabetes Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Diabetes market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Diabetes Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence, government bodies are collaborating with major market players for the launch of new products, increase in the demand for insulin over the world are some of the important factors that are fueling the Diabetes Market.

Diabetes Pipeline Market Barriers

However, side-effects associated with the treatment of Diabetes, a lack of knowledge about a healthy diet, medication initiation and other factors are creating obstacles in the Diabetes Market growth.

Scope of Diabetes Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Diabetes Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd., MediciNova, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biomea Fusion Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Novartis, Amgen, Neuraly, Inc., Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Inventiva Pharma, Inversago Pharma Inc, Applied Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Diabetes Therapies: Tirzepatide/LY3298176, Danuglipron, RGT001-075, AZD0186, ECC5004, PF-07081532, XW014, MN-001, SPI-62, HTD1801, Semaglutide, BMF-219, ALT-801, MBL949, LY3457263, AMG 133, DD01, CT-868, IVA337, INV-202, AT-001, and others

Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetes current marketed and Diabetes emerging therapies Diabetes Market Dynamics: Diabetes market drivers and Diabetes market barriers

Table of Contents

1. Diabetes Report Introduction

2. Diabetes Executive Summary

3. Diabetes Overview

4. Diabetes- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Diabetes Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Diabetes Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Diabetes Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Diabetes Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Diabetes Preclinical Stage Products

10. Diabetes Therapeutics Assessment

11. Diabetes Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Diabetes Key Companies

14. Diabetes Key Products

15. Diabetes Unmet Needs

16 . Diabetes Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Diabetes Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Diabetes Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

