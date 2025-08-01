AI Pro University (AIPU) And Oh My Meds, Founded By Sam Blake, Are Transforming AI Education And Telehealth Access

MENAFN - GetNews) How Serial Entrepreneur Sam Blake Is Merging Innovation and Intention to Empower the Future of Work and Wellness.







Samuel Blake , also known professionally as Sam Blake or Samuel Stewart Blake, is pioneering two rapidly growing ventures that reflect his mission to create a more empowered, efficient, and abundant future. Through AI Professionals University (AIPU) - also known as AI Pro University - and Oh My Meds (OhMyMeds), Blake is leveraging cutting-edge technology to simplify complex challenges in both business and healthcare.

AI Professionals University (AIPU): Making AI Accessible, Practical, and Profitable

AI Professionals University (AIPU), often referred to as AI Pro University, is one of the fastest-growing educational platforms for artificial intelligence training. Founded by Sam Blake, the program is designed to help entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses integrate AI into their daily workflows, improve productivity, and build innovative digital tools.

AIPU's curriculum includes over 100 hours of on-demand content, 99 custom GPT agents, and 17 pre-built AI chatbots to help students automate tasks, improve decision-making, and create scalable solutions. The university already supports over 10,000 learners worldwide and is on track for continued rapid expansion.

“Our mission is to democratize access to practical AI,” says Samuel Blake, founder of AIPU.“Whether you're starting a business, optimizing a team, or creating digital products, we give you the tools to succeed with confidence.”

Key Features:

- Lifetime access with regular content updates

- Tools to automate income-generating workflows

- AI certification in automation, business tools, and ChatGPT

- Prebuilt chatbots and GPT agents ready for business use

- Emphasis on real-world implementation, not just theory

With a strong focus on results, AI Pro University has become a trusted destination for those serious about applying AI to real business challenges.

Oh My Meds (OhMyMeds): Simplifying Access to Weight Management Prescriptions

Alongside AIPU, Sam Blake also founded Oh My Meds, a digital telehealth company focused on providing streamlined, affordable access to GLP-1 medications like semaglutide and tirzepatide, which are commonly prescribed to support weight management under professional supervision.

Through the use of automation and AI, OhMyMeds enables patients to connect with licensed providers for a convenient, secure consultation process. Patients typically receive a same-day review and, if appropriate, are prescribed medication within 1–3 days.

“We believe access to healthcare should be simple, safe, and affordable,” says Samuel Stewart Blake , CEO of OhMyMeds.“Our goal is to remove friction from the process while maintaining high standards of medical care.”

What Sets Oh My Meds Apart:

- Access to GLP-1 weight management prescriptions through a licensed provider

- Medications sourced from licensed U.S. compounding pharmacies

- Streamlined onboarding and digital consultations

- Transparent pricing and cost-saving options

- AI-enhanced systems to improve speed, accuracy, and follow-up

All medications provided through OhMyMeds are prescribed following an individual consultation with a licensed medical provider. While semaglutide and tirzepatide are FDA-approved when manufactured by certain pharmaceutical companies, compounded versions are not FDA-approved. Oh My Meds ensures all compounding pharmacies meet strict safety and quality standards.

A Vision Rooted in Purpose

From education to healthcare, Sam Blake's work is grounded in a clear purpose: to help people live more empowered lives through the use of smart, ethical, and efficient technologies.

Whether it's through AI Pro University's transformative training programs or Oh My Meds 'personalized telehealth experience, Samuel Blake is building companies designed to unlock real value for real people.

Trusted. Transparent. Tech-Driven.

