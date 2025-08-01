Center For Peace Canada To Host Landmark International Peace Summit 2025 In Toronto

MENAFN - GetNews) The CPC Peace Summit 2025 will unite global peacebuilders, activists, and youth to advance dialogue, diversity, and reconciliation.







Toronto, ON - Aug 1, 2025 - A Toronto-based nonprofit committed to supporting refugees and fostering peace, The Center for Peace Canada (CPC) proudly announces the CPC Peace Summit 2025, a global gathering of peace activists, academics, and community leaders to be held from September 18 to 26, 2025, at Frontline Community Centre (FCC) Hall in Toronto, Ontario.

This week-long summit will feature a dynamic program of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and cultural experiences, including participation in Toronto's International Day of Peace at Toronto City Hall. Highlights include interactive peace seminars, visits to iconic Canadian institutions like the Royal Ontario Museum and Queen's Park, and cross-cultural engagement at institutions such as the Aga Khan Museum.







“At a time when division and displacement are rising across the globe, we believe it is essential to create spaces for meaningful dialogue, connection, and collaboration,” said Dr. AMM Fahath, Founder of the CPC.“The Peace Summit is not just a gathering-it is a call to action for communities to lead with compassion and courage.”

The summit aligns with the organization's mission to build a world where peace, dignity, and human rights are universally accessible. Participants will engage in deep discussions on global conflict resolution, multiculturalism, and reconciliation, particularly through the lens of Canada's diverse peacebuilding efforts.

About the Center for Peace Canada

The Center for Peace Canada (CPC) is a registered non‐profit charitable organization based in Ontario, Canada, founded to advance peace, human rights, and refugee support globally. Since its inception, CPC has focused on pragmatic, solutions-based approaches to conflict resolution, education, and social justice-particularly in support of refugees and vulnerable populations in South Asia and beyond. Over the years, CPC has earned national recognition, including commendation from the House of Commons for its tireless efforts in fostering dialogue, understanding, and collaboration across diverse communities.