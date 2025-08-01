From Manufacturing To“Smart” Manufacturing: How CYCJET Uses Inkjet Technology To Enable Product Identification Upgrades

MENAFN - GetNews) In the field of industrial marking, accurate, efficient, and stable marking technology is an important support for companies to improve production efficiency and ensure product quality. As an industry-leading marking solution provider, CYCJET has leveraged years of technological accumulation and innovative practices to launch a series of high-performance inkjet printers. This product line covers a full range of scenarios, including, and. It provides comprehensive marking services for industries such as manufacturing, food packaging, pharmaceuticals, electronics, building materials, and logistics packaging, helping global companies achieve intelligent marking upgrades.

I. Core Product: UV High-Resolution Inkjet Printer – A Benchmark for Clear Definition and Durability

CYCJET high-resolution inkjet printers have become an industry benchmark for their ultra-high-precision printing and excellent adhesion, and are widely used in fields with stringent labeling requirements:

1. Food and Beverage Industry

· Printing Content: Production date, expiration date, batch number, QR code, nutritional information table, etc.

· Advantages: Utilizing food-grade, environmentally friendly inks that are FDA-certified, non-toxic and odorless, ensuring food safety; the print quality is clear and long-lasting, even in humid and low-temperature environments.

2. Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industry

· Printing Content: Drug traceability codes, UDI codes, production batch numbers, anti-counterfeiting labels, etc.

· Advantages: Compliant with GMP/ISO 13485 standards, it supports high-precision printing, ensuring clear and readable labels on even tiny packages; the ink is alcohol- and abrasion-resistant, meeting medical sterilization requirements.

3. Electronics and Semiconductor Industry

· Printing Content: Component numbers, logos, QR codes, barcodes, etc.

· Advantages: Ultra-fine printing capabilities, suitable for micro-marking needs on PCBs, chips, etc.; ESD protection design prevents damage to delicate electronic components.

4. Chemical and Building Materials Industry

· Printing Content: Product models, specifications, safety labels, traceability codes, etc.

· Advantages: The ink is corrosion-resistant and heat-resistant, with strong adhesion to materials such as metal, plastic, and glass, and it remains colorfast in outdoor environments.

5. Logistics and Packaging Industry

· Printing Content: Express delivery labels, warehouse labels, shipping labels, etc.

· Advantages: High-speed printing, suitable for assembly line operations; support for variable data printing, seamless integration with WMS/TMS systems.







Core Technology Advantages:

· 600dpi Ultra-High Resolution : Printing results rivaling printed quality, enabling clear rendering of complex graphics, tiny characters, and high-density QR codes.

· Intelligent Ink System : Fast-drying, migration-resistant, and weather-resistant, adaptable to a variety of materials (paper, film, metal, glass, etc.).

· Industrial-Grade Stability : Utilizing an all-stainless steel printhead and anti-clogging design, the printer operates seamlessly 24/7 with a failure rate below 0.1%.

· Smart Connectivity : Multiple connectivity options enable integration into factory equipment. Using standard PLC interfaces including USB, Ethernet, RS232, and Wi-Fi, the printer enables real-time data printing, facilitating smart manufacturing.

· Energy-Efficient and Environmentally Friendly Design : Power consumption is reduced by 30%, ink utilization is over 95%, and waste reduction is achieved.

II. A Comprehensive Product Matrix to Meet Diverse Marking Needs

With high-resolution inkjet printers at its core, CYCJET has developed a comprehensive product portfolio covering all industries:

1. Handheld Inkjet Printers : Portable and flexible, suitable for coding large items, warehousing and logistics, and outdoor environments, supporting Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity.

2. Laser Marking Machines : Consumable-free and pollution-free, suitable for permanent marking on materials such as metal, ceramics, glass, tires, and wood.

3. Small Character Inkjet Printers : High-speed, continuous printing, designed for high-volume production scenarios such as beverage, cable, and food packaging.

4. Automated Inkjet Printers : Integrated with a robot and vision positioning system, they enable precise coding on complex curved surfaces and irregularly shaped workpieces.







III. Service First: From Installation to Empowerment, CYCJET Grows with Customers

1. Professional Guidance : Our team of engineers provides one-on-one on-site installation, commissioning, and operational training to ensure efficient equipment operation;

2. 24-Hour Response : We offer remote diagnosis or on-site support for emergencies;

3. Customized Solutions : We tailor marking solutions to the specific needs of your production line, helping to reduce costs and increase efficiency.

CYCJET has always adhered to innovation-driven development. In the era of Industry 4.0, CYCJET remains innovation-driven and customer-centric, with a service network covering over 50 countries and regions across Europe, America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. From single equipment to integrated intelligent production lines, CYCJET provides more domestic and international manufacturers with more exquisite signage with professional, reliable, and customized services. In the future, CYCJET will continue to deepen its technological research and development, expand its service network, and become your trusted signage partner!







CYCJET is the brand name of Yuchang Industrial Company Limited. As a manufacturer, CYCJET have more than 20 years of experience for R& D different types of handheld inkjet printing solution, Laser printing solution, and portable marking solution, High Resolution Printing solution in Shanghai China.

