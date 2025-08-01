Dental-B Eclean: A Next-Level Dental Powder Booster, Not Just A Tooth Powder

As consumers grow increasingly mindful of their oral hygiene, advanced oral care products are gaining momentum. South Korea-based healthcare brand Dental-B has launched its latest innovation, eClean Powder, redefining traditional tooth powder with a new "booster" concept for enhanced cleansing effects when used alongside regular toothpaste.

Unlike conventional powders, Dental-B eClean activates into fine cleansing micro-bubbles when in contact with moisture. These bubbles deeply cleanse the surface of the teeth, between the gaps, and even the tongue, helping remove plaque and odor-causing residues more effectively than regular toothpaste alone.

Designed to amplify the effects of daily brushing, the product offers a trifecta of benefits: teeth whitening, fresh breath, and lasting cleanliness. It gently yet thoroughly cleanses with minimal irritation, and forms a protective layer that leaves the mouth feeling refreshed longer.

The formula includes natural cleansing powders and minerals that help control harmful bacteria in the mouth. Moreover, as the product does not require water or complicated preparation, it is an ideal travel companion for on-the-go oral care.

A Dental-B spokesperson commented,“We created this product to go beyond traditional brushing - it's a true upgrade to your daily oral care routine. For those who want a fresher, cleaner mouth every day, eClean is a smart and convenient choice.”

Dental-B eClean is currently available through online platforms, where it is quickly gaining traction through positive user feedback and emerging as a standout product in the oral care booster segment.