A Stirring Novel Of Rediscovery, Romance, And Self-Worth In 'Finding Scarlet'

1st August, 2025 - In a world brimming with youth-centered romances and fairytale endings, author Kirsten Pursell brings a refreshingly raw, authentic voice to women's fiction with her latest novel, Finding Scarlet. This contemporary, emotionally resonant story follows Scarlet, a woman navigating the uncharted waters of life, love, and identity after the end of a 30-year marriage.

Set against the enchanting backdrop of Sullivan's Island, Finding Scarlet isn't just a story-it's a journey. Through intimate prose and lyrical reflection, Pursell explores themes of emotional infidelity, female empowerment, loneliness in long-term relationships, and the quiet resilience of starting over in midlife.

After moving to South Carolina to escape the ghosts of her past, Scarlet joins a divorced women's book club and begins forming new bonds and rediscovering lost parts of herself. Along the way, she is drawn into relationships that challenge her views on desire, autonomy, and relevance.

“Scarlet is a woman many will recognize,” says Pursell.“She's been everything to everyone-now she's learning to be everything to herself.”

With powerful themes of healing, identity, and hope, Finding Scarlet speaks directly to divorced and midlife women who are reclaiming their place in the world. It's a call to courage, a celebration of truth, and a poetic reminder that it's never too late to begin again.

Finding Scarlet is now available through major retailers. For interviews, review copies, or speaking engagements with Kirsten Pursell , please contact below.

About the Author

Kirsten Pursell is a best selling and award winning indie author known for engaging narratives that often blend romance with deeper emotional themes. Finding Scarlet was originally released in November 2024 as The Scarlet D. It is her fifth novel. Her fourth book, Long Enough to Love You, earned numerous awards in women's fiction, divorce fiction and romance and has been an Amazon best seller. Previous works include her memoir, On Becoming Me: Memoir of an 80's Teenager, and two additional novels: Harvard and Company Clown. She lives in Southern California.

Book Name: Finding Scarlet

Author Name: Kirsten Pursell

ISBN Number: 978-1737770572

