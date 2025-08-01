Bold City Glass: Bringing Innovation To Saint Johns, FL With Frameless Glass Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews)



Homeowners in Saint Johns, FL looking to upgrade their bathrooms now have a new reason to celebrate-Bold City Glass is bringing its signature frameless glass solutions to the neighborhood. The company, already a trusted name in Atlantic Beach, has expanded its services to include in-home consultations and installations in Saint Johns.

Offering modern frameless shower doors in Saint Johns, F , Bold City Glass helps residents transform their bathrooms with clean, light-filled designs and seamless installation. Each enclosure is measured, cut, and installed with precision-no cookie-cutter panels, no compromise on craftsmanship.

“Our clients in Saint Johns have been asking for custom options that match the quality of their homes,” said Chandler Bell of Bold City Glass.“We're excited to serve the area and deliver beautiful, frameless shower doors that truly elevate a space.”

In addition to frameless enclosures, the company also specializes in glass shower door , custom glasswork, and stylish glass shower enclosure . The goal? To deliver a finish that looks like it belongs on the cover of a design magazine-without the stress.

To see Bold City Glass's Saint Johns availability, explore styles, or schedule an estimate, visit boldcityglas .

About Bold City Glass

Bold City Glass is a premier provider of frameless glass shower doors, enclosures, and custom glass installations for residential and commercial clients. With a focus on design, quality, and precision, the company serves customers throughout Northeast Florida-including Atlantic Beach, Jacksonville, and now Saint Johns.