Matchcaptm Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind AI-Powered Platform To Revolutionize Startup Funding

MatchCap, a revolutionary new platform at the intersection of fintech, proptech, and SaaS, is redefining how visionary entrepreneurs access capital and professional support. Designed for founders, investors, and licensed specialists alike, MatchCap introduces an end-to-end solution that merges AI-powered matching, deal validation, milestone-based funding, and real-time collaboration tools into one seamless experience.

Built to support U.S.-based founders and certified professionals while welcoming global investors and partners, MatchCap fills a critical gap in the funding landscape. Rather than relying on outdated pitch competitions, random networking, or cold outreach, MatchCap uses intelligent algorithms to match founders with values-aligned investors and certified professionals who understand their industry and share their vision.

An Integrated Ecosystem for Modern Deal-Making

This groundbreaking approach is protected by patent-pending intellectual property, making MatchCap the first of its kind to integrate AI-based investor matching, milestone-triggered fund disbursement, and in-app financial infrastructure under one system. MatchCap brings together every key player in the funding journey-entrepreneurs, investors, CPAs, legal advisors, and real estate professionals-through an AI-powered ecosystem that enhances transparency, trust, and speed. Founders are matched with investors based on shared values, industries, risk factors, and project goals, ensuring greater alignment and higher success rates.

To streamline validation, the platform embeds a network of licensed“preferred specialists” who assist with due diligence, compliance, and strategic support. This makes it easier for founders to become“investor-ready” and for investors to assess high-quality opportunities faster.

Introducing the MatchCap Vault

A standout innovation is the MatchCapital Vault, a secure, milestone-based funding system that transforms how capital is deployed. Once a match is made, investor funds are held safely in a digital vault and released incrementally as the founder hits specific, pre-approved milestones. The system is paired with a MatchCapital debit card, giving founders real-time access to funds when they're earned-ensuring accountability while enhancing flexibility.

Built-In Tools for Growth and Support

MatchCap goes beyond matching and funding. The app includes private peer-to-peer chat rooms, live professional training sessions via an in-app calendar, and opportunities for community engagement. This integrated support system ensures that founders are not only funded-but also equipped, educated, and empowered throughout their business journey.

Created by a Visionary Leader

MatchCap was founded by award-winning entrepreneur Candra Brown, who also serves in leadership roles across multiple national real estate and business organizations. Her personal experience navigating the self-funded roller coaster startup journey inspired the creation of a platform that educates and protects all parties while removing barriers, building trust, and fostering collaboration.

“MatchCap is more than a tech platform-it's a movement,” said Brown.“We're building a smarter, fairer, and more human way to fund bold ideas.”

Platform Now Open for Early Access

Founders, investors, and licensed professionals are invited to join the MatchCap ecosystem now by visiting matchcapital . Early members will gain access to the training, beta prototype, upcoming events, and community collaboration opportunities ahead of the app's full global October 2025 launch.

To learn more or get involved, contact ... .