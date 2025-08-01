Diplomacy In Action: IPPDR Certifies First Cohort Of International Peace Practitioners Through High-Intensity Leadership Masterclass In Mexico City

MENAFN - GetNews) From, thehosted a, certifying the first group ofas. The program took place at the, located at

This milestone marks a significant advancement in formal peace education and diplomatic training, representing IPPDR's commitment to professionalizing peacebuilding and civic responsibility on a global scale.

Participants included senators, government officials, attorneys, foreign affairs specialists, scholars, and civil society leaders , reflecting the diversity and urgency of international leadership today.

Led by senior diplomats, negotiators, and human rights professionals, the two-day intensive covered:



Diplomatic protocol and ceremonial standards

Peacebuilding frameworks and global negotiation strategies

Human rights and protection systems

Public ethics and civic responsibility in governance Conflict prevention, cross-cultural dialogue, and human trafficking awareness







Diplomacy as a Civic Profession

The International Peace Practitioner Certification is not symbolic-it is foundational. IPPDR positions peace as a discipline that demands the same structure, ethical grounding, and accountability as medicine, law, or engineering.

HRH Ambassador Dr. Andrise Bass , Founder and Chairman of IPPDR, reflected:

“This certification is a mandate. A commitment to uphold dignity, neutrality, and global cooperation in times when diplomacy must prevail over division. Our graduates are not only trained-they are entrusted to lead.”







What Makes IPPDR Unique

Unlike awareness campaigns or informal workshops, IPPDR's programming embeds peace into governance systems, legal frameworks, and diplomatic engagement . It merges academic insight with real-world diplomatic experience, ensuring that every participant is prepared for public service at the highest level.

IPPDR's differentiators include:



Certification based on merit, not attendance

Curriculum rooted in law, human rights, and practical diplomacy

Access to an international network of mentors and alumni Commitment to multilingual, multicultural, and intergovernmental collaboration

The program serves as a formal entry point into a global ecosystem of trained peace practitioners , ready to influence policy, advise governments, and support peaceful transitions in times of instability.

Ceremony and Recognition

Upon completing the rigorous training, all participants were formally conferred the title of Certified International Peace Practitioner , joining a select global network of trained professionals dedicated to ethical leadership, conflict resolution, and peace governance.

About the Institute

The Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy Research (IPPDR) is a global institution advancing peace, governance, and public service through professional training, certification, and cross-sectoral collaboration. IPPDR programs operate in more than 50 countries and are recognized for elevating the standards of peace education and leadership development across borders.

