“Follow Your Heart” Film Festival Returns To New York: A Global Celebration Of Courage, Connection, And Cinematic Excellence

MENAFN - GetNews) A triumphant return to New York. This international festival shines a light on stories of resilience and hope, celebrating diverse voices and cinematic brilliance from around the world.







New York, NY - Aug 1, 2025 - The vibrant energy of storytelling came alive in Manhattan this month as the fifth edition of the“Follow Your Heart” Film Festival made its much-anticipated return to New York. Spearheaded by acclaimed director and producer Oxana Nechaeva, and presented by DOM , the festival once again proved itself as a powerful platform for meaningful cinema that connects hearts across borders.

After three successful editions in Miami, New York hosted the festival for a second time, bringing together a global audience and some of the most exciting voices in international film. Held on July 5th, this year's event showcased twelve compelling short films representing ten countries, each aligned with the festival's central theme, finding moments of joy and hope even in the most challenging circumstances.

The event drew a packed crowd of film lovers, creators, and industry insiders who were treated to stories that were funny, bold, vulnerable, and fearless. Leading the jury was Albert Rudnitsky, Oscar-winning director and screenwriter, recognized for his 2025 Academy Award-winning script Anora, filmed right in New York City. His presence set the tone for a panel rich with artistic credibility and international perspective. Alongside Rudnitsky were distinguished jurors such as Alexandr Karpov, Maria Emelianova, Oleksandr Gorbatyi, Yana Liashenko, Rusana Plonsak, Marianna Fedchuk, Tomiris Ybrakhan, Alexey Chernikov, Marty Rush, Denys Sokoriev, Karina Terentyeva, Oleg Blinov, and Igor Timankov, each contributing to a diverse and professional judging experience.

This year's Grand Prix went to“The Magic Kiss”, directed by Ruslan Herman and starring Vladyslav Tyron, a film that had the audience laughing within minutes and kept the joy going even after the credits rolled. The festival also recognized a number of outstanding talents: Maryna Bovsunuovska was honored for Best Screenplay with her powerful work Cascade; Hennadii Ivanov and cinematographer Oleksandr Nosovskyi received accolades for the stunning visual storytelling of Petrovich; Nikolay Belyakov was awarded Best Director for the gripping short Black Box; and the provocative documentary Scam World, by Veronika Lemle, earned praise for its fearless look into the digital underworld of cyber fraud. Actress and photographer Polina Vilkova was celebrated for her artistry in original photography, and Alexia Bevilacqua won hearts with her animated gem Eye Have a Crush on You.

The true spirit of the Follow Your Heart Film Festival is rooted in resilience and the universal human experience. It is a space where rising stars are discovered, powerful stories are told, and audiences are reminded of cinema's profound ability to heal, inspire, and unite.

Organizers and partners of the festival expressed deep gratitude to all who contributed to making this year's edition a success, from the talented filmmakers and committed jury members to the enthusiastic audience who showed up in droves to celebrate storytelling.

As the curtain falls on this unforgettable New York edition, preparations are already underway for the next Follow Your Heart Film Festival, set to return to Miami this winter. With every year, the festival continues to grow, welcoming new voices, bold visions, and hearts that dare to dream.