Slkor Launches Revolutionary Low-Power Hall Switch SL1603SL, Redefining Sensing Performance For Portable Devices

MENAFN - GetNews) Slkor's SL1603 Hall switch sensor redefines ultra-low-power sensing with industry-record 1.6μA@1.8V (5Hz) consumption in a SOT-23 package. Featuring omnipolar magnetic response, dual-selectable thresholds (33G/46G), and 8KV ESD robustness, it enables 40% longer battery life in TWS earbuds, smart locks, and industrial IoT devices. Standard tape-and-reel packaging ensures rapid deployment.

Ultra-Compact SOT-23 Package Achieves 1.6μA Power Consumption, Enabling Battery Life Breakthroughs in TWS Earbuds and IoT Devices

Advanced sensor technology leader Sikor today announced the SL1603 Series, a new ultra-low-power Hall switch sensor. Featuring an industry-leading 1.6μA@1.8V standby current (5Hz version), omnipolar magnetic response, and dual-selectable thresholds (33G/46G), this solution delivers precision non-contact detection for space-constrained battery-powered devices. It boosts energy efficiency by 40% in TWS earbuds, smart locks, and other compact applications.

Breakthrough Technical Innovations



Power Consumption Revolution:



5Hz version: 1.6μA @ 1.8V

20Hz version: 3.3μA @ 1.8V

Intelligent Magnetic Sensing:



Selectable 33G low-threshold / 46G high-threshold modes

Omnipolar (N/S) triggering, increasing installation tolerance by 50%

Industrial-Grade Robustness:



8KV ESD protection (HBM) Stable operation from -40°C to +85°C

"In TWS earbud lid-detection applications, the SL1603-SL (5Hz + 33G) extends battery life to 18 months," stated Sikor's Chief Product Engineer. "Its omnipolar response eliminates magnetic orientation challenges."

Application-Optimized Selection Guide







Application Ecosystem



Consumer Electronics: TWS lid detection, flip-phone wake-up

Industrial Control: Valve position sensing, security lock status

Metering Devices: Flow measurement, gas meter counting Emerging Fields: AR glasses hinge sensing, medical safety switches



Plug-and-Play Implementation







Design Tip: Place 100nF decoupling capacitor ≤1mm from VDD pin (Page 1 note).

Supply Chain & Support



Package: Standard SOT-23-3L (2.9×2.8mm)

Delivery: Tape & reel/tray, 12-week lead time Design Tools: Magnetic simulation kit + EMC guidelines

Key Technical Specifications







Complies with RoHS, REACH, and industrial longevity standards.







About SLKOR:

SLKOR , headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a rapidly emerging national high-tech enterprise in the power semiconductor sector. With R&D centers in Beijing and Suzhou, its core technical team originates from Tsinghua University. As an innovator in silicon carbide (SiC) power device technology, SLKOR's products are widely used in new energy vehicles, photovoltaic power generation, industrial IoT, and consumer electronics, providing critical semiconductor solutions to over 10,000 clients globally.

The company delivers more than 2 billion units annually, with its SiC MOSFETs and 5th-generation ultrafast recovery SBD diodes setting industry benchmarks in efficiency ratio and thermal stability. SLKOR holds over 100 invention patents and offers 2,000+ product models, continually expanding its IP portfolio across power devices, sensors, and power management ICs. Certifications including ISO 9001, EU RoHS/REACH, and CP65 compliance demonstrate the company's steadfast commitment to technological innovation, lean manufacturing, and sustainable development.