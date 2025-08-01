Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Exiscale Surpasses $500 Million In Ad Spend, Bringing Massive Growth For Meta Advertisers


2025-08-01 03:05:47
(MENAFN- GetNews) ExiScale has officially crossed the $500 million mark in client ad spend, a significant milestone that highlights its growing reputation as the trusted infrastructure behind many of today's top-performing Meta advertisers. This achievement reflects the confidence that eCommerce brands, agencies, and performance marketers have placed in ExiScale to keep their advertising operations running seamlessly despite Meta's increasingly restrictive environment.

Designed specifically for media buyers who can't afford downtime, ExiScale provides aged Facebook profiles, premium Business Managers, and reliable high-trust ad accounts. Each account is supported by 24/7 live assistance and comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee, ensuring advertisers can scale without disruption or fear of bans.

“Crossing half a billion in ad spend validates what we've known all along: advertisers don't just need access to ad accounts; they need a dependable infrastructure they can trust,” said Kyron Hellmrich, CEO of ExiScale.“This isn't about luck. It's about consistent performance, accountability, and the ability to deliver results at scale.”

Here's why thousands of media buyers trust ExiScale:

  • Instant-ready, aged Facebook profiles with established trust

  • Robust Business Managers and vetted Meta ad accounts

  • Clean, reliable U.S.-based IPs. No more of those flagged or proxy data centers

  • Transparent onboarding and setup process with no hidden pitfalls

  • Lifetime replacement guarantee for peace of mind

  • Round-the-clock expert support for uninterrupted operations


In the words of the company's representative,“Whether you're running affiliate offers, managing agency accounts, or scaling your own eCommerce brand, ExiScale has emerged as the go-to solution for advertisers looking to run Facebook ads without hassle.“

As the company pushes beyond the $500 million milestone, it continues to prove that reliable advertising infrastructure is the key to long-term growth.

Learn more or get started today at .

For any inquiry, email Kyron Hellmrich at ...

