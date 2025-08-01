Nomad Internet Launches“Nomadcares” $75 Redemption Program

MENAFN - GetNews) A Lifeline for Rural and Underserved Americans Struggling with Internet Debt.

Austin, Texas - In a powerful move to support rural and off-grid communities during tough economic times, Nomad Internet, the nation's largest rural wireless internet provider, has officially launched NomadCares -a limited-time redemption initiative that allows past-due customers to wipe out their entire balance and reconnect their service for just $75.

The company calls it a“grace-first” approach to business-where people come before profit, and customers in need are given a chance to start fresh.

A Second Chance for Those Who Need It Most

At the core of NomadCares is a simple truth: life happens. From job losses and inflation to unexpected medical bills or family emergencies, countless families across rural America are struggling-and falling behind on critical services like internet access.

Nomad Internet is meeting that need head-on by offering eligible customers an easy, no-questions-asked solution:



Pay $75

Erase your entire past-due balance Reactivate your service within 24 hours

“We created NomadCares for the people who've been trying their best and just need a break,” said Jaden Garza, founder and CEO of Nomad Internet.“We've always said we're here to serve communities that the big providers ignore. But serving people means being there when it's hard-not just when it's profitable.”

The Moment of Inspiration

The idea for NomadCares was born not in a strategy meeting, but during a quiet morning conversation at home.

“I was praying about what we could do to help, and my wife looked at me and said, 'Someone woke up this morning asking for a miracle. Maybe Nomad is their answer,'” Garza shared.“That hit me. That's when we decided-we're not just going to be a provider. We're going to be a source of hope.”

That emotional spark led to the creation of a program that is already changing lives across the country.

How It Works

Customers with a suspended or delinquent account can go to NomadCares, enter their email, and see instantly if they qualify. If eligible, they are offered the chance to:



Pay a flat $75

Have their entire debt forgiven, regardless of amount

Receive a confirmation email Be reconnected within 24 hours

There are no forms to fill out, no credit checks, and no judgment. It's simple, fast, and completely secure.

Restoring Connection-and Dignity

Internet access has become as essential as electricity and clean water-especially for people in remote areas who depend on it for work, school, telehealth, and staying in touch with loved ones.

Yet when customers fall behind, service is often cut off-further isolating families and creating a vicious cycle of disconnection.

“For too long, companies have treated past-due customers like numbers or liabilities,” said Garza.“But these are human beings with real stories. And we believe that sometimes, the best thing a company can do is just say, 'We understand. Let's start again.'”

Business with a Mission

NomadCares is more than a customer service initiative-it's a reflection of the company's deeper purpose: to close the digital divide for good.

Nomad serves thousands of customers across America who are often overlooked by traditional broadband providers. The company has built a reputation for offering flexible, no-contract, high-speed internet solutions in places others won't go-and this program is a natural extension of that mission.

“We've always believed that if we take care of our people, they'll take care of us,” said Garza.“NomadCares isn't just about forgiving debt. It's about building a bridge back to trust, connection, and community.”

Available Now - But Only for a Limited Time

The $75 Redemption Program is live now but is only being offered for a short 48-hour window. Customers are encouraged to act quickly, as this offer may not return.

To check eligibility or learn more, visit NomadCares

About Nomad Internet

Nomad Internet is the largest provider of rural wireless internet in the United States, offering fast, reliable service to underserved communities, RVers, travelers, and off-grid families nationwide. Built on a mission to connect people-not just devices-Nomad is redefining how internet access can empower the people who need it most.