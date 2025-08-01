Halper Launches“Designer-Partner” Program To Redefine Collaboration With Beauty Professionals

MENAFN - GetNews) The new initiative invites hairstylists, nail artists, salon owners, and freelance beauty experts to co-create business tools, grow their brand, and get paid - all while shaping the future of tech in the beauty industry.

Aug 1, 2025 - Halper, the AI-powered business manager for solo professionals and small teams, has launched its Designer-Partner Progra - a collaborative initiative designed to bring working beauty professionals directly into the product development process.

More than a brand ambassadorship, the Designer-Partner Program is a working partnership between Halper and the individuals who make the beauty industry run - stylists, technicians, managers, and solo artists juggling clients, bookings, payments, and communications daily.

Why Halper Built This Program

Behind every polished cut, bold color, or flawless manicure is a professional managing far more than the art. Schedules, reschedules, late messages, payment reminders, client notes - all of it, often handled alone.

Halper was developed to relieve that pressure. The platform is an AI-powered business manager built for solopreneurs and small beauty teams. It handles repetitive admin like appointment booking, client follow-ups, payment tracking, and message automation, so professionals can stay focused on their craft and clients.

But Halper's mission goes beyond automation.

“We didn't just build a tool and expect pros to adapt,” said Halper's founder, Konstantin Birman .“We listened first. What we heard was clear: beauty professionals need tools that are flexible, intuitive, and built around real workflows. So now, we're building those tools with them.”

What Designer-Partners Gain

The Designer-Partner Program is built for hands-on collaboration with professionals in hair, nails, skincare, and other beauty services. It's a chance to turn expertise into influence - and be recognized for it.

Monetize Your Experience



Earn referral rewards through Halper's partner network Receive exclusive bonuses for testing features and sharing feedback

Amplify Your Visibility



Get featured as part of Halper's Solo Power editorial project and on official social channels Establish yourself as a forward-thinking voice in tech-enabled beauty

Help Shape the Product



Bring your everyday challenges to the table - and help turn them into real solutions

Influence early-stage features and provide input during beta development Create messaging templates, workflows, and tools others can use

“This is about co-ownership of innovation,” added CMO Alina Palii.“Designer-Partners won't just use Halper - they'll shape what it becomes.”

Who the Program Is For

Halper is currently welcoming applications from professionals in:



Hairdressing and styling

Barbering

Nail art and manicure services

Salon or studio management Mobile and freelance beauty services

No technical background is required. What matters most is a clear understanding of your craft, a willingness to share insights, and a desire to improve how beauty businesses operate behind the scenes. Certification or licensing is a plus, but not mandatory.

From Halper's Founder: A Human-Centered Vision

The Designer-Partner Program aligns with Halper's broader philosophy - that business tools should support the real rhythm of work, not interrupt it.

“We're not here to replace anyone,” says founder Konstantin Birman .“We're here to protect their process.”

Apply: ... or schedule meeting. At its core, Halper is committed to helping solopreneurs and small teams reclaim time, reduce overwhelm, and build sustainable businesses - without sacrificing their creativity or well-being.

Join the Program - and Help Shape What's Next

Halper's Designer-Partner Program is now accepting new applicants. Whether you're a salon owner with decades of experience or a mobile nail artist building your brand on the go, your voice matters.

Let's co-create tools that work. Let's raise the standard. Let's change the game - together.