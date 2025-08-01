Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Nanchang Micare Medical Equipment: Anhui Tongling Team Building Trip, Forging Corporate Culture Together


2025-08-01 03:05:41
(MENAFN- GetNews) During the summer vacation, Nanchang Micare Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. organized its employees to travel along the Xitang line of Tongling, and checked in at 4A-level scenic spots such as Datong Ancient Town and Yongquan Town, allowing everyone to relax after work and also enhancing team cohesion during the trip.

As a high-tech enterprise focusing on the research and development of medical lamps , the company adheres to the values of "innovation, respect, win-win, responsibility and gratitude". This outing is a vivid reflection of employee welfare and a vivid practice of corporate culture.

Strolling through Datong Ancient Town, the bluestone pavement carried everyone on a journey of ancient charm; the authentic flavors of Yongquan Town brought the team closer together through delicious food; at night in Liqiao Water Village, the lights and rippling water intertwined, and colleagues walked side by side, filled with laughter and joy. While climbing Fushan Mountain, when someone was exhausted, their companions offered a hand, and the spirit of teamwork naturally emerged in this mutual support. Entering Six-Foot Lane, the story of "giving up three feet" sparked heated discussion, further instilling the concepts of "respect" and "win-win" in people's minds.

Although the journey was brief, it brought joy and a strong sense of rapport to the employees. In the future, Micare will continue to prioritize its employees, ensuring that warmth and cohesion become the driving force behind the company's growth.

MENAFN01082025003238003268ID1109874368

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search