Nanchang Micare Medical Equipment: Anhui Tongling Team Building Trip, Forging Corporate Culture Together

MENAFN - GetNews) During the summer vacation, Nanchang Micare Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. organized its employees to travel along the Xitang line of Tongling, and checked in at 4A-level scenic spots such as Datong Ancient Town and Yongquan Town, allowing everyone to relax after work and also enhancing team cohesion during the trip.

As a high-tech enterprise focusing on the research and development of medical lamps , the company adheres to the values of "innovation, respect, win-win, responsibility and gratitude". This outing is a vivid reflection of employee welfare and a vivid practice of corporate culture.

Strolling through Datong Ancient Town, the bluestone pavement carried everyone on a journey of ancient charm; the authentic flavors of Yongquan Town brought the team closer together through delicious food; at night in Liqiao Water Village, the lights and rippling water intertwined, and colleagues walked side by side, filled with laughter and joy. While climbing Fushan Mountain, when someone was exhausted, their companions offered a hand, and the spirit of teamwork naturally emerged in this mutual support. Entering Six-Foot Lane, the story of "giving up three feet" sparked heated discussion, further instilling the concepts of "respect" and "win-win" in people's minds.

Although the journey was brief, it brought joy and a strong sense of rapport to the employees. In the future, Micare will continue to prioritize its employees, ensuring that warmth and cohesion become the driving force behind the company's growth.