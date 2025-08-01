Nanchang Micare Medical Equipment: Anhui Tongling Team Building Trip, Forging Corporate Culture Together
As a high-tech enterprise focusing on the research and development of medical lamps , the company adheres to the values of "innovation, respect, win-win, responsibility and gratitude". This outing is a vivid reflection of employee welfare and a vivid practice of corporate culture.
Strolling through Datong Ancient Town, the bluestone pavement carried everyone on a journey of ancient charm; the authentic flavors of Yongquan Town brought the team closer together through delicious food; at night in Liqiao Water Village, the lights and rippling water intertwined, and colleagues walked side by side, filled with laughter and joy. While climbing Fushan Mountain, when someone was exhausted, their companions offered a hand, and the spirit of teamwork naturally emerged in this mutual support. Entering Six-Foot Lane, the story of "giving up three feet" sparked heated discussion, further instilling the concepts of "respect" and "win-win" in people's minds.
Although the journey was brief, it brought joy and a strong sense of rapport to the employees. In the future, Micare will continue to prioritize its employees, ensuring that warmth and cohesion become the driving force behind the company's growth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment