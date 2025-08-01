Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Size, Share, Top Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Top Key Players Update, And Forecast 2029

MENAFN - GetNews)



The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is anticipated to expand from USD 3.02 billion in 2024 to USD 5.01 billion in 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Because of increased operational visibility, effective resource allocation, and data-driven decision support, the market for data center infrastructure management is expanding. Businesses may effectively monitor and manage data centers located in different locations to ensure consistent performance and operational efficacy by utilizing a single platform. With this approach, companies can effectively manage complex infrastructure portfolios, grow without interruption, adapt to evolving technological demands, and maintain their competitiveness.

"Per functionality, performance optimization will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

Optimizing performance in the DCIM market is a crucial feature focused on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of data center operations. It covers diverse elements such as energy efficiency, financial evaluation, and proactive maintenance. They optimize performance, guaranteeing that data centers can manage growing workloads while upholding high performance, resilience, and cost efficiency. Through data center optimization, says Rahi Systems, companies can save up to 30% in energy consumption, save on operations, and have a lesser environmental impact. Thirdly, the quality of monitoring tools and deep analytics ensures peak performance, making a data center predictable in failure, optimizing cooling systems, and maximizing power usage efficiency (PUE). The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) has boosted optimization capabilities by providing immediate feedback on operational deficiencies and opportunities for improvement.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly important in improving data center performance regarding current industry trends. A study by Appinventiv found that using artificial intelligence for automation in data center operations helps identify bottlenecks, monitor server health, and suggest maintenance schedules, leading to increased uptime and reduced downtime. Companies implement data center optimization solutions to address such security vulnerabilities by improving network visibility and using predictive analytics, based on a recent article from StateTech Magazine. Improving the performance in DCIM helps companies gain efficient, cost-effective, and safe operations of the data centers.

"As per deployment mode, on-premises holds the largest share during the forecast period."

The on-premises segment in the DCIM market continues to be a favorite option for companies looking to complete management, safety, and personalize their data center activities. On-site DCIM solutions are situated on the organization's servers, increasing critical data and infrastructure management. This deployment type benefits industries with high regulatory requirements, like finance, healthcare, and government, where data privacy should be protected and regulations strictly followed. As per reports, on-premise DCIM solutions would give businesses real-time visibility and management of physical and virtual assets to enhance power usage, make capacity planning more accessible, and improve operational efficiency. Furthermore, incorporating current IT systems guarantees smooth administration, a fundamental necessity for corporations with intricate, vast infrastructure.

Despite the higher upfront costs for hardware, software, and maintenance, on-premises DCIM offers unmatched customization and supervision that many organizations appreciate. Security is highly prioritized in this deployment method, as data is stored in a controlled setting within the organization to avoid outside risks. Furthermore, businesses opt for on-premise DCIM to minimize risks caused by depending on internet connections or third-party services while also seeking reduced latency, improved uptime, and uninterrupted operations. Insiders have indicated that this industry will be crucial for businesses seeking to effectively oversee their infrastructure and use the robust features of tailored advanced DCIM systems.

"As per region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

The Asia Pacific area, including important markets like China, India, and Japan, is the quickest-expanding global market for data center infrastructure management (DCIM). Alibaba's expansion of hyperscale facilities in Beijing and Shanghai reflects the growth of data centers in China, focusing on increasing capacity by 200 MW and highlighting AI and cloud computing. India is making quick progress with significant financial contributions from large global corporations like Microsoft, which intends to spend $2.8 billion on data centers in different cities. AWS is constructing new facilities to meet the rising demand driven by the Digital India initiative. In Japan, Oracle is putting $8 billion into cloud infrastructure, while Google is putting $1 billion into enhancing AI and cloud services. The Asia Pacific DCIM market is increasing because of the region's quick digital transformation, high cloud adoption, and rising data usage. Government initiatives such as China's "New Infrastructure" plan, innovative city projects in India, and advanced data center developments in Japan fuel this momentum. Asia Pacific is leading the global DCIM sector as the fastest-growing market due to substantial investments and supportive policies, showcasing its active participation in the evolving data center landscape.

Unique Features in the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market

DCIM solutions uniquely bridge the gap between IT and facility systems by providing a centralized platform that monitors, manages, and optimizes data center performance. Unlike traditional IT management tools, DCIM integrates real-time data from power, cooling, and environmental systems with server and storage information, offering a holistic view of infrastructure health and efficiency.

One of the standout features of modern DCIM platforms is the ability to offer real-time monitoring of physical assets, including temperature, humidity, power usage, and airflow. Many systems also incorporate 3D visualization or digital twin capabilities, allowing operators to virtually walk through a data center and interact with the infrastructure layout and data as if on-site.

DCIM tools are equipped with features that track and analyze energy consumption to help data centers reduce carbon footprint and improve energy efficiency. They often support sustainability metrics like Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Carbon Usage Effectiveness (CUE), which are essential for compliance and environmental reporting.

Advanced DCIM solutions are leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence to predict equipment failures, optimize resource allocation, and suggest corrective actions proactively. This predictive capability significantly reduces downtime and improves operational continuity by forecasting issues before they impact services.

Major Highlights of the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market

The DCIM market has experienced significant growth due to the global shift toward digital transformation. Organizations across industries are increasingly relying on data centers to support cloud computing, AI, IoT, and big data applications. This surge in demand is driving the adoption of DCIM tools to manage infrastructure complexity and ensure operational reliability.

Sustainability has become a major concern for data center operators, pushing them to adopt DCIM solutions that offer real-time insights into energy usage and environmental metrics. Government regulations, ESG initiatives, and cost-saving imperatives are accelerating the deployment of DCIM tools that help reduce energy waste and carbon emissions.

There is a notable trend toward cloud-based DCIM platforms, especially among enterprises seeking scalability, remote access, and minimal upfront infrastructure investment. These solutions enable easier updates, lower maintenance, and improved accessibility compared to traditional on-premises systems, making them attractive for modern data center operations.

DCIM tools are increasingly incorporating AI and IoT to enhance automation, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making. Additionally, as edge computing environments grow, DCIM systems are evolving to manage distributed and unmanned micro data centers with real-time visibility and control.

Top Companies in the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market

Some of the key players operating in the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market are – Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), Johnson Controls (US), Eaton (US), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Huawei (China), ABB (Switzerland), Rittal (Germany), FNT Software (Germany), Nlyte Software (US), Franklin Electric (US).

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a dominant player in energy management and automation worldwide, with a significant footprint in the DCIM industry. The complete DCIM solutions offered assist organizations in efficiently managing their data centers through real-time monitoring, capacity planning, and tools for energy optimization. The company's products are created to guarantee efficient operations, increased security, and sustainability for businesses of any size.

Schneider Electric provides various solutions in the DCIM market with its EcoStruxure platform, offering integrated software to help data center operators improve performance in IT, facilities, and energy management. The DCIM tools of the company aid in smooth infrastructure management, covering asset tracking and environmental monitoring, guaranteeing optimal performance of data centers. Its options can be adjusted in size and tailored to fit different sectors like telecom, banking, medical, and cloud companies. Schneider Electric's DCIM software also supports predictive maintenance, helping organizations decrease downtime and prolong equipment lifespan. Schneider Electric utilizes advanced analytics and automation to assist data centers in adjusting to increasing digital requirements, encouraging cost-effectiveness and sustainability by enabling real-time visibility and intelligent operational management.

Vertiv

Vertiv is one of the leading global providers of critical infrastructure solutions. The major competencies of this company include power, thermal management, and IT systems, hence specializing in areas most concerned with reliability and efficiency in data centers, telecommunications networks, and industrial environments. Vertiv is also working intensely in the DCIM market with a comprehensive suite of solutions that provide optimized operations in real-time, integrated management for data centers. The DCIM solutions by Vertiv would bring efficiency and control in data center environments. The Power Assist software from Vertiv lets users check UPS systems and gracefully and based on the critical battery conditions shut IT equipment, letting customers know of critical events as well as metrics. Avocent DSView 4.5 Management Software offers centralized management of the servers, network equipment, and power devices, ensuring smooth operations. Vertiv Power Insight and Vertiv Environet provide the strength of views and control on power and environmental conditions spanning the distributed infrastructures. Liebert SiteScan Web enables comprehensive monitoring and management of critical equipment, from local to remote. The Vertiv Smart InfraSight application also offers such features as 3D modeling, alarm notification, and surveillance for further overall oversight of the data centers. Collectively, these solution offerings help manage data centers efficiently with monitoring, control, and optimization solutions extended towards large-scale and edge environments.

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global leader in smart building solutions, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems, fire safety, and security. Founded in 1885, the company is headquartered in Cork, Ireland, with operational offices in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. It specializes in energy-efficient building technologies, automation systems, and digital solutions to enhance building performance and sustainability. Johnson Controls serves a wide range of industries, including commercial, industrial, and residential sectors, helping businesses reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint.

Eaton

Eaton is a multinational power management company founded in 1911, with headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and operational offices in Beachwood, Ohio, USA. Eaton provides energy-efficient solutions that help customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. The company serves industries such as aerospace, automotive, energy, and manufacturing. Eaton is recognized for its leadership in electrical solutions, circuit protection, backup power systems, and industrial automation. The company has a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and energy-efficient technologies.

Delta Electronics

Delta Electronics is a leading provider of power and thermal management solutions, established in 1971 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. The company specializes in energy-efficient power supplies, cooling solutions, industrial automation, and renewable energy systems. Delta serves a wide range of industries, including data centers, electric vehicles, telecommunications, and industrial automation. The company has a global presence, with over 200 facilities worldwide, including manufacturing, R&D, and sales operations. Delta is committed to sustainability and aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions through innovative energy-saving technologies.