Costa Oil 10 Minute Oil Change Becomes Primary Partner Of Rick Ware Racing For NASCAR Cup Series Race At Iowa Speedway

MENAFN - GetNews) Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change, one of the fastest-growing brands in the quick-lube industry, is proud to announce its role as theof the No. 51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for this weekend'sevent at. The car, driven byand fielded by, will compete in the, airing live Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EDT onand

With a national footprint of over 65 locations , Costa Oil is known for its drive-through, no-appointment oil changes completed in just 10 minutes . The sponsorship reinforces the brand's continued commitment to growth, visibility, and community engagement.

“We're thrilled to be back on track as a primary sponsor of the No. 51 car at Iowa Speedway with Cody Ware and Rick Ware Racing,” said Costa Kapothanasis, CEO of Costa Oil .“We won with RWR and Carson Ware in a Pro Late Model on the CARS Tour, and it's a relationship that has grown with Carson in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and now with Cody in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“This collaboration isn't just about visibility on race day – it's about reinforcing the Costa Oil brand across the country. Rick Ware has been instrumental in delivering value beyond the paint scheme. His commitment to creating long-term, strategic partnerships has elevated this sponsorship into something much bigger than a logo placement.

“Every time our car hits the track, it builds awareness that directly benefits our franchisees and lends even more credibility to us as we continue scaling into a nationally recognized brand. It's a true alliance.”

The Iowa event holds special importance for Costa Oil, which operates multiple 10-Minute Oil Change locations across the state, including one just minutes from the track at 1217 1st Ave. East, Newton, IA .

“Our initial collaboration with Carson Ware in the Xfinity Series was more than a marketing opportunity – it helped set the tone internally for what this partnership means,” said Brandon Cornelius, Chief Operating Officer, Costa Oil .“When our team gathered earlier this year at Pocono to support RWR at that race, it brought a renewed sense of pride and culture throughout the organization. Now, taking that next step to be a full primary at Iowa, it's the kind of milestone that feels like a dream realized for all of us at Costa Oil.”

Founded in 2013, Costa Oil aims to be America's premier choice for fast, reliable automotive services . The company provides high-quality oil change services backed by exceptional customer care , including complimentary fluid top-offs and tire-pressure checks .

“We're proud to showcase Costa Oil's first primary race partnership with RWR this weekend at Iowa,” said Rick Ware, team owner of Rick Ware Racing .“They're a fast-growing company that's changing the game in the quick-lube space by focusing on speed, convenience and customer care – all values we live by in motorsports. Costa Oil is a brand that shares our drive to grow, compete and deliver results.”

About Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change

Costa Oil is a fast-growing national brand specializing in drive-through, 10-minute oil changes with no appointment necessary. With a focus on speed, service, and quality, Costa Oil provides an elevated customer experience that helps both individuals and fleet operators stay on the road.

Founded with a vision to streamline automotive maintenance, Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change is a rapidly expanding quick lube chain focused exclusively on fast, efficient oil changes. With over 65 corporate and franchise locations nationwide, Costa Oil has redefined what it means to deliver quality automotive service-eliminating upsells, cutting wait times, and putting the customer back on the road in under 10 minutes.

Learn more at or follow Costa Oil on social media:

Instagram: @costaoils

Twitter/X: @costaoilc

Facebook: Costa Oi

About Rick Ware Racing

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) is one of the most diverse and competitive teams in American motorsports. Competing across the NASCAR Cup Series, NHRA, IMSA, and more, RWR is known for its entrepreneurial approach to racing and its commitment to building sustainable partnerships with high-growth companies. With a footprint that spans several series and continents, RWR is the motorsports brand for forward-thinking businesses.

For more, visit .