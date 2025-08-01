403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tripartite Summit Opens In Istanbul
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted a tripartite cooperation summit with Italian and Libyan prime ministers Giorgia Meloni and Abdul-Hamid Dbeibeh, respectively, at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul on Friday.
They held meetings behind closed doors in the presence of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin and Presidential Advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic.
The agenda topics include energy, economy, the combat against illegal immigration, and the latest developments in Syria and Ukraine, according to a statement from Turkiye's Directorate of Communications. (end)
ta
They held meetings behind closed doors in the presence of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin and Presidential Advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic.
The agenda topics include energy, economy, the combat against illegal immigration, and the latest developments in Syria and Ukraine, according to a statement from Turkiye's Directorate of Communications. (end)
ta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment