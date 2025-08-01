Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tripartite Summit Opens In Istanbul


2025-08-01 03:04:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted a tripartite cooperation summit with Italian and Libyan prime ministers Giorgia Meloni and Abdul-Hamid Dbeibeh, respectively, at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul on Friday.
They held meetings behind closed doors in the presence of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin and Presidential Advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic.
The agenda topics include energy, economy, the combat against illegal immigration, and the latest developments in Syria and Ukraine, according to a statement from Turkiye's Directorate of Communications. (end)
ta


