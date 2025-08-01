403
EU Stresses Need To Respect Court Ruling Against Republika Srpska Leader
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- The European Union stressed the need to respect the court ruling issued by the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina against the President of Republika Srpska (Bosnian Serb Republic) Milorad Dodik following his criminal conviction at the appeals stage.
"The ruling is final and binding and must be respected" calling on all parties in Bosnia and Herzegovina to recognize the independence and impartiality of the court and to fully comply with its decisions," EU spokesperson Anita Hipper said in a statement on Friday.
The federal prosecution in Bosnia had issued an arrest order last March for Dodik and his aides to question them as part of an investigation into alleged violations of the constitutional order and participation in anti-constitutional activities aimed at undermining Bosnia and Herzegovina's constitutional system.
The arrest orders followed moves by the Republika Srpska parliament to pass laws aimed at stripping Bosnian courts, prosecutors, and federal police of their authority within the entity's territory. (end)
