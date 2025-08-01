Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

83 Palestinians Fall As Martyrs In Latest Israeli Occupation Attacks


2025-08-01 03:04:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Up to 83 Palestinians were martyred over the past 24 hours due to the Israeli occupation onslaught on Gaza Strip, the local authorities reported on Friday.
They said that 554 Gazans were also wounded in the continuing attacks, noting that half of the victims were hit with gunfire and shrapnel as they were seeking to get some of the aid sent into the enclave.
Medical teams cannot reach a number of the victims, some buried under rubble, amid ongoing shooting from the occupation forces.
The toll of the Israeli aggression on Gaza since early October, 2023, has climbed to 60,332 martyrs and 147,643 wounded.
The authorities in their report today added that 53 of the new batch of martyrs fell as they were trying to get some food of the humanitarian supplies sent into the enclave. Also, 400 others were wounded in such desperate bids over the past 24 hours.
With these new casualties the toll of the food seekers, alone, climbed to 1,383 martyrs and 9,218 injury cases.
The blood shedding has persisted despite arrival of the US envoy Steve Witkoff in the strip to examine aid provided by a US philanthropic agency.
UN reports affirm that the aid send into the strip is a trickle and very much short of the actual needs for survival nutrition. (end)
wib


MENAFN01082025000071011013ID1109874342

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search