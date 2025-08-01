403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
83 Palestinians Fall As Martyrs In Latest Israeli Occupation Attacks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Up to 83 Palestinians were martyred over the past 24 hours due to the Israeli occupation onslaught on Gaza Strip, the local authorities reported on Friday.
They said that 554 Gazans were also wounded in the continuing attacks, noting that half of the victims were hit with gunfire and shrapnel as they were seeking to get some of the aid sent into the enclave.
Medical teams cannot reach a number of the victims, some buried under rubble, amid ongoing shooting from the occupation forces.
The toll of the Israeli aggression on Gaza since early October, 2023, has climbed to 60,332 martyrs and 147,643 wounded.
The authorities in their report today added that 53 of the new batch of martyrs fell as they were trying to get some food of the humanitarian supplies sent into the enclave. Also, 400 others were wounded in such desperate bids over the past 24 hours.
With these new casualties the toll of the food seekers, alone, climbed to 1,383 martyrs and 9,218 injury cases.
The blood shedding has persisted despite arrival of the US envoy Steve Witkoff in the strip to examine aid provided by a US philanthropic agency.
UN reports affirm that the aid send into the strip is a trickle and very much short of the actual needs for survival nutrition. (end)
wib
They said that 554 Gazans were also wounded in the continuing attacks, noting that half of the victims were hit with gunfire and shrapnel as they were seeking to get some of the aid sent into the enclave.
Medical teams cannot reach a number of the victims, some buried under rubble, amid ongoing shooting from the occupation forces.
The toll of the Israeli aggression on Gaza since early October, 2023, has climbed to 60,332 martyrs and 147,643 wounded.
The authorities in their report today added that 53 of the new batch of martyrs fell as they were trying to get some food of the humanitarian supplies sent into the enclave. Also, 400 others were wounded in such desperate bids over the past 24 hours.
With these new casualties the toll of the food seekers, alone, climbed to 1,383 martyrs and 9,218 injury cases.
The blood shedding has persisted despite arrival of the US envoy Steve Witkoff in the strip to examine aid provided by a US philanthropic agency.
UN reports affirm that the aid send into the strip is a trickle and very much short of the actual needs for survival nutrition. (end)
wib
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment