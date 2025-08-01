403
Spain Airdrops 12 Tons Of Aid Into Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares declared on Friday his country airdropped 12 tons of humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip, terming starvation as "shame" on humanity.
Speaking to reporters in remarks, Albares noted an A400 military plane dropped 24 parachutes, each carrying 500 kg of foodstuffs, as part of efforts aiming to mitigate civilians' sufferings in the Strip.
He called on Israeli occupation authorities to permanently open crossings and allow the unrestricted aid entry.
He urged the international community to take urgent action so as to end starvation and consolidate a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
The minister called on countries to swiftly recognize Palestine's state, affirming his country's much support to Palestine.
Spain continues action for justice and peace, he concluded. (end)
