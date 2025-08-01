Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Made In Kuwait Electronic Games Expo Displays Digital Creativity Of Youth


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- As part of its 17th Cultural Summer Festival, the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) opened Made in Kuwait Electronic Games Expo at the Avenues Mall, Phase 2, on Friday.
The three-day event provides the audience with a unique experience to play the innovative games and interact with - and express their opinions to, their developers, director of NCCAL's electronic games program Aminah Al-Saad told reporters.
The exhibits were designed by talented Kuwaiti youth, including programmers, musicians, cartoonists and storywriters, she said, adding that the Expo falls in the framework of efforts to promote the quality of domestically-developed digital products. (end)
