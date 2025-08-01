Press Freedom Center At The National Press Club Responds To Corporation For Public Broadcasting's Shuttering Of Operations
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from National Press Club President Mike Balsamo, in response to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's announcement that it will begin shutting down operations following the elimination of federal funding:
"Shuttering the Corporation for Public Broadcasting is a direct hit to journalism in vulnerable communities. It's a major blow to public access to news, especially in rural areas where public radio and television stations are often the only source of trusted local reporting.
These stations deliver essential public safety alerts, election coverage, school board reporting, and community information. When CPB disappears, so do those services.
The idea that journalism should only survive where it's profitable is not just shortsighted - it's dangerous. Without CPB's support, more communities will fall into news deserts, more residents will lose access to information that affects their daily lives, and more power will go unchecked.
Journalism is not a luxury. It is a public good. The shutdown of CPB weakens the foundation of our democracy, one local newsroom at a time."
Contact: Bill McCarren. 202-662-7534 or [email protected] for the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club
SOURCE National Press ClubWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment