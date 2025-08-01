Press Freedom Center At The National Press Club Responds To Corporation For Public Broadcasting's Shuttering Of Operations

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from National Press Club President Mike Balsamo, in response to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's announcement that it will begin shutting down operations following the elimination of federal funding:

"Shuttering the Corporation for Public Broadcasting is a direct hit to journalism in vulnerable communities. It's a major blow to public access to news, especially in rural areas where public radio and television stations are often the only source of trusted local reporting.

These stations deliver essential public safety alerts, election coverage, school board reporting, and community information. When CPB disappears, so do those services.

The idea that journalism should only survive where it's profitable is not just shortsighted - it's dangerous. Without CPB's support, more communities will fall into news deserts, more residents will lose access to information that affects their daily lives, and more power will go unchecked.

Journalism is not a luxury. It is a public good. The shutdown of CPB weakens the foundation of our democracy, one local newsroom at a time."

Contact: Bill McCarren. 202-662-7534 or [email protected] for the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

