Confidential Settlement Reached In Chino Intersection Collision Lawsuit
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Mendez & Sanchez, A.P.C. is pleased to announce that a confidential settlement has been reached in a personal injury lawsuit filed by a man who suffered serious injuries from a collision. The case stemmed from a serious two-vehicle collision that occurred in broad daylight at a Chino, CA intersection on March 24, 2022.
According to the complaint filed in San Bernardino County Superior Court, the plaintiff was driving lawfully eastbound on Schaefer Avenue when a flatbed truck operated by an employee of a local metal supplier made an unsafe left turn in front of him at the intersection with Benson Avenue. The resulting T-bone crash caused major damage to both vehicles and left the plaintiff with serious physical and emotional injuries.
The lawsuit alleged that the negligent driver who was operating the commercial vehicle caused the crash, and that that metal supplier negligently entrusted him with its operation.
Mendez & Sanchez's client suffered significant injuries and required ongoing medical treatment as a result of the crash. The case has now been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties.
"This was a terrifying and traumatic event for our client," said Alex D. Guerrero, partner at Mendez & Sanchez, A.P.C . "He did everything right and was simply driving through an intersection when a commercial vehicle turned directly into his path. We're pleased that he can now focus on healing and moving forward with his life."
Because of the confidential nature of the settlement, specific terms will not be disclosed.
The case is San Bernardino Superior Court, Case No. CIVSB2215872.
About Mendez & Sanchez, A.P.C.
Mendez & Sanchez is a respected Los Angeles-based law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of injury victims throughout California. With a commitment to justice, compassion, and results, the firm advocates for clients injured in motor vehicle accidents, workplace incidents, and other cases involving negligence.
SOURCE Mendez & SanchezWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment