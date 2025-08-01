Confidential Settlement Reached In Chino Intersection Collision Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Mendez & Sanchez, A.P.C. is pleased to announce that a confidential settlement has been reached in a personal injury lawsuit filed by a man who suffered serious injuries from a collision. The case stemmed from a serious two-vehicle collision that occurred in broad daylight at a Chino, CA intersection on March 24, 2022.

According to the complaint filed in San Bernardino County Superior Court, the plaintiff was driving lawfully eastbound on Schaefer Avenue when a flatbed truck operated by an employee of a local metal supplier made an unsafe left turn in front of him at the intersection with Benson Avenue. The resulting T-bone crash caused major damage to both vehicles and left the plaintiff with serious physical and emotional injuries.

The lawsuit alleged that the negligent driver who was operating the commercial vehicle caused the crash, and that that metal supplier negligently entrusted him with its operation.

Mendez & Sanchez's client suffered significant injuries and required ongoing medical treatment as a result of the crash. The case has now been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties.

"This was a terrifying and traumatic event for our client," said Alex D. Guerrero, partner at Mendez & Sanchez, A.P.C . "He did everything right and was simply driving through an intersection when a commercial vehicle turned directly into his path. We're pleased that he can now focus on healing and moving forward with his life."

Because of the confidential nature of the settlement, specific terms will not be disclosed.

The case is San Bernardino Superior Court, Case No. CIVSB2215872.

