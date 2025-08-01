Darrin Anderson Named Chief Executive Officer Of KENDELL

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KENDELL, a leading provider of commercial door, frame, and hardware solutions, announced today that Darrin Anderson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Anderson brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the building products and services industry, with a proven track record of driving growth, building high-performing teams, and delivering operational excellence. Most recently, he served as CEO of The Cook & Boardman Group, one of the nation's largest distributors of commercial doors, frames, hardware, and electronic access control systems. Darrin has also held senior leadership roles with Crescent Electric and HD Supply.

"We are excited to welcome Darrin Anderson to KENDELL," said John Katter, Executive Chairman. "Darrin and I have known each other for years, and his deep industry expertise, disciplined approach to growth, and passion for building strong teams make him an exceptional fit to lead KENDELL in its next phase."

A graduate of West Point and a U.S. Army veteran, Anderson also holds an MBA from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management. He is known for his collaborative leadership style and commitment to serving customers with integrity, speed, and reliability.

"KENDELL has a reputation for quality, responsiveness, and trust-and I'm thrilled to join a team that lives those values every day," said Anderson. "I look forward to working closely with our employees, customers, and partners to build on that strong foundation, invest in our capabilities, and create even more value across the industries we serve."

This leadership appointment marks an exciting new chapter for KENDELL as the company continues to expand its capabilities and deepen relationships across construction, commercial real estate, healthcare, education, and industrial markets.

About KENDELL

KENDELL is a premier provider of Division 8 and Division 10 commercial building products, specializing in doors, frames, hardware, and related services. With a legacy of craftsmanship and a customer-first approach, Kendell serves general contractors, architects, and building owners across the Midwest and beyond. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

John Katter

[email protected]

SOURCE KENDELL

