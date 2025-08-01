Digital Authority By Ricka Raga Announces Completion Of 500+ Brand And Web System Projects Across U.S. And Philippines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tampa Bay, Florida , Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Authority by Ricka Raga , a Filipina-led creative consultancy that integrates strategic design with automation-driven infrastructure, has announced the successful completion of over 500 branding and web system projects across the United States and the Philippines. The milestone reflects increasing demand from mission-driven brands and founder-led organizations for scalable digital ecosystems that combine storytelling with systems.









Since its founding, the firm has delivered custom digital infrastructure for a wide range of industries, including wellness, hospitality, education, and environmental advocacy. Its approach emphasizes systems that support operational clarity, visual consistency, and long-term scalability. Each solution is tailored to ensure that digital experiences-from branding to backend-are designed for growth across multiple platforms.

Expansion in the U.S. Market: Delivering Systems That Scale

Digital Authority's growth in the U.S. has included a variety of full-scale branding and system development projects for online educators, product-based businesses, consultants, and service providers. These initiatives prioritize alignment between brand identity and technical infrastructure, ensuring clients can manage and expand their digital presence without disruption.

Among its U.S. portfolio, the company has led the development of educational brand platforms built for content delivery, learner experience, and marketing automation. It has also redesigned national product lines, building out full SKU systems for digital and retail distribution. Service-driven projects have included CRM-optimized websites, lead conversion funnels, and branded onboarding experiences for small businesses expanding across states.

Each engagement combines brand architecture, content strategy, and automation tools. The firm's U.S. clients benefit from a streamlined development process that supports both the front-end visual layer and the backend infrastructure required to scale.

Philippine Projects with Cultural Depth and Operational Strategy

In the Philippines, Digital Authority has built systems that serve businesses rooted in identity, culture, and community impact. Its work includes both client-facing brand experiences and internal automation that increases efficiency and consistency for physical and hybrid operations.

One flagship project includes the end-to-end branding and digital integration for Speranza Pilates Studio in Bonifacio Global City. As the first Pilates studio in the Philippines with a fully automated backend, the system manages scheduling, SMS communication, and online payments-seamlessly integrated under a branded user interface.

The firm has also developed visual and digital systems for hospitality brands like Gyukatsu Boracay, where Tokyo-inspired branding aligns with a curated dining experience. In the environmental sector, Digital Authority led the platform design for CNSRV PH, a conservation initiative that now operates a scalable online system for education, advocacy, and membership growth.

In Quezon City, the firm restructured operations for MOLD Manila, a medispa, by developing an AI-integrated client support system that automates inquiries, bookings, and follow-ups.

Each Philippine engagement has been designed with scalability and documentation in mind, ensuring that business owners can independently manage and grow their systems without dependency on third-party platforms.

Designing Infrastructure for Modern Brands

Digital Authority by Ricka Raga operates with a systems-first methodology that combines visual identity, messaging, and backend infrastructure. With certifications in Go High Level and Adobe Creative Suite, the consultancy follows global standards in design and automation, supporting both startups and established organizations across sectors.

Every system delivered by the firm is built with a focus on replicability, user experience, and operational logic. Clients receive structured brand documentation, user guides, and scalable design systems that allow for long-term growth without sacrificing efficiency or consistency.

The firm is currently developing new offerings, including self-serve documentation kits and automation libraries, to support growing organizations in maintaining their digital infrastructure with minimal technical overhead.

With over 500 completed projects and an expanding client base across two continents, Digital Authority by Ricka Raga remains positioned to lead in the growing intersection of design, automation, and strategic brand building.









About Digital Authority by Ricka Raga

Digital Authority by Ricka Raga is the creative consultancy of Filipina Creative Director and Brand Strategist Ricka Raga. Specializing in AI-integrated web systems, branding, and automation, the studio supports wellness, hospitality, nonprofit, and digital-first businesses. With over nine years of experience, Ricka brings certified expertise as a Go High Level Admin, Adobe Creative Professional, and member of the American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA)-combining thoughtful design with scalable systems that convert.

