Presentation Examines Starlink's Role In Building A“New Internet” And What It Could Mean For August 13

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltimore, MD, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

“Starlink is reinventing the 'old internet' as we know it,” Altucher explains in the presentation.“It involves the technology Elon revealed at this private meeting - where I had a man on the inside.”

Eliminating the Old Infrastructure

The presentation emphasizes that Starlink's model bypasses the need for traditional ground-based networks.

“What if Elon could eliminate the need for any kind of cell tower at all... and instead beam internet from space, straight through the air, directly to any device in the world... no matter where it is?” the presentation asks.

Altucher highlights that without expensive construction or cabling, the technology could be deployed globally, changing the economics of internet access.

Starlink as an Emergency Lifeline

Beyond consumer access, the presentation points to Starlink's use as a critical communications link during crises.

“It's being used in the Ukraine conflict, where all other access to internet service has been cut off,” Altucher notes, citing it as proof of the network's resilience in disaster and wartime scenarios.

A Catalyst for Global Commerce

Altucher underscores the economic potential of connecting the billions of people currently offline, particularly in emerging markets.

“There are 2.9 billion people globally who do NOT have any access to the internet, whatsoever... by connecting these people... it could help unlock an incredible amount of additional economic value,” the presentation explains.

August 13 as a Possible Inflection Point

Altucher links these technological breakthroughs to a key date, pointing to a major industry gathering in August.

“This elite meeting makes it the perfect place for Elon to take the stage... and announce to the world that he's spinning off Starlink from SpaceX,” he predicts of the August 13 event.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a venture capitalist, tech entrepreneur, and Wall Street Journal bestselling author recognized for identifying transformative technology trends years before they reach mass adoption. He's been referred to as“one of the best venture capitalists, angel investors, and tech entrepreneurs in the world.”

He has been an early supporter of groundbreaking companies and trends in streaming, social media, and cryptocurrency. Altucher is the founder of Altucher's Investment Network and hosts The James Altucher Show , which has been downloaded over 40 million times.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email: ...