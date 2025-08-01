Xtalks Announces Its Life Science Webinar Calendar For August 2025
Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on cell and gene therapy, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, healthcare, laboratory technology, medical device, patient recruitment & retention, pharma manufacturing & supply chain and preclinical.
TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
Visit to see our upcoming webinars:
CELL AND GENE THERAPY
August 22 - How Cell-Free mRNA Templates Support Faster Research with High-Quality and Quick Turnaround
CLINICAL TRIALS
August 7 - Improving Clinical Tech Adoption: Site-Centric Approaches
August 13 - Accelerating Clinical Research with Master Protocols: Challenges and Benefits to Complex Trial Designs
August 14 - Designing Innovative Trials: Navigating Dose Optimization in Oncology Combinations
August 15 - AI in Clinical Trials: Early Use Cases and Innovations
COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR
August 19 - 5 Critical Questions to Ask Before Applying AI to Real-World Data
DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
August 7 - Oral Dosage Innovation for Pediatric Drug Delivery
August 7 - Cancer Drug Discovery: A Synthetic Lethality Approach Using Integrated Platforms
August 12 - Radiotracers and ADC Targeting: Scientific Insights for In Vivo Validation and Clinical Transition
August 13 - AI in Drug Discovery & Development: Hype, Reality and What Comes Next
August 21 - Dose Escalation: Optimizing Cohort Management in Early-Phase Development
August 26 - AI in Bioprocessing Today - Accelerate. Predict. Deliver.
HEALTHCARE
August 20 - Beyond Diagnosis: The Real-World Impact of AVISE Testing on Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Autoimmune Disease Care
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
August 6 - Precision Matters: The Critical Role of Accurate Liquid Handling in the Lab
MEDICAL DEVICE
August 25 - Transforming Medical Imaging with AI: Open Tools, Faster Insights
PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION
August 20 - Transforming Patient Recruitment: AI and Digital Strategies to Engage the Unreachable 95%
August 27 - Enhancing Patient Recruitment in Clinical Research: A Personalized and Engaged Journey
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
August 14 - Biofermentation Success Through pH and DO Management
PRECLINICAL
August 26 - Advanced In Vivo Efficacy Models for Preclinical Success
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit .
Contact:
Ayesha Rashid
Xtalks ( )
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]
