Xtalks Announces Its Life Science Webinar Calendar For August 2025

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on cell and gene therapy, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, healthcare, laboratory technology, medical device, patient recruitment & retention, pharma manufacturing & supply chain and preclinical.

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

Visit to see our upcoming webinars:

CELL AND GENE THERAPY

August 22 - How Cell-Free mRNA Templates Support Faster Research with High-Quality and Quick Turnaround

CLINICAL TRIALS

August 7 - Improving Clinical Tech Adoption: Site-Centric Approaches

August 13 - Accelerating Clinical Research with Master Protocols: Challenges and Benefits to Complex Trial Designs

August 14 - Designing Innovative Trials: Navigating Dose Optimization in Oncology Combinations

August 15 - AI in Clinical Trials: Early Use Cases and Innovations

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

August 19 - 5 Critical Questions to Ask Before Applying AI to Real-World Data

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

August 7 - Oral Dosage Innovation for Pediatric Drug Delivery

August 7 - Cancer Drug Discovery: A Synthetic Lethality Approach Using Integrated Platforms

August 12 - Radiotracers and ADC Targeting: Scientific Insights for In Vivo Validation and Clinical Transition

August 13 - AI in Drug Discovery & Development: Hype, Reality and What Comes Next

August 21 - Dose Escalation: Optimizing Cohort Management in Early-Phase Development

August 26 - AI in Bioprocessing Today - Accelerate. Predict. Deliver.

HEALTHCARE

August 20 - Beyond Diagnosis: The Real-World Impact of AVISE Testing on Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Autoimmune Disease Care

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

August 6 - Precision Matters: The Critical Role of Accurate Liquid Handling in the Lab

MEDICAL DEVICE

August 25 - Transforming Medical Imaging with AI: Open Tools, Faster Insights

PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION

August 20 - Transforming Patient Recruitment: AI and Digital Strategies to Engage the Unreachable 95%

August 27 - Enhancing Patient Recruitment in Clinical Research: A Personalized and Engaged Journey

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

August 14 - Biofermentation Success Through pH and DO Management

PRECLINICAL

August 26 - Advanced In Vivo Efficacy Models for Preclinical Success

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit .

Contact:

Ayesha Rashid

Xtalks ( )

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED