NIIMBL Announces Project Call 9.1 - New Funding Available For Biopharma Innovation
NEWARK, Del., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is pleased to announce Project Call 9.1 for technology and workforce development projects. NIIMBL intends to steward up to $8 million in new project activities, which includes NIIMBL funding and co-investment from project participants. These investments will support innovative projects that will advance U.S. biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The concept submission deadline is September 16, 2025. Submitters must be NIIMBL members.
Technical concept submissions must focus on platforms and advanced technologies to help the industry address an expanding portfolio of products. Areas of need include product agnostic analytical technologies, flexible manufacturing platforms, and technologies for better process reliability. The priority technical topics areas for Project Call 9.1 are:
-
Real-Time Monitoring and Advanced Process Analytics for In-Process Control
Integrated Modeling and Control Strategies Linking Upstream, Downstream, and Cell Line Development
Novel Protein Expression Platforms for Complex and Next-Generation Biotherapeutics
Digital and Automation Platforms to Enhance Downstream Development and Filtration Scalability
Advanced AI/ML-Driven Strategies for Biopharmaceutical Process Modeling and Optimization
Workforce development concept submissions must address key needs within the domestic biopharmaceutical industrial base in six specific topic areas:
-
Stimulate Knowledge and Interest in Biopharma Manufacturing Careers
Accelerate Career and Leadership Advancement in Biopharma Manufacturing
Build an AI-Ready Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Workforce
Pilot Lower-Cost Options for Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Education
Catalyze Cross-Regional Workforce Development Partnerships
Build a Future Biopharma Workforce Through Cross-Sector Pathways
Interested respondents can find detailed information about the priority topic areas in the Project Call 9.1T (Technology) and Project Call 9.1W (Workforce Development) RFP documents located on the Project Call 9.1 webpage .
NIIMBL Project Calls offer a unique opportunity for companies, academic institutions, and nonprofits to collaborate on innovative technology and workforce development projects that will solve current challenges and enhance the capabilities of domestic biopharmaceutical manufacturing. These member-led collaborations enhance patient access to life-saving and life-enhancing therapies, strengthen the global competitiveness of the U.S. biopharmaceutical industry, and support national security.
"Project Calls steward investments that accelerate American ingenuity, strengthen industry competitiveness, and drive adoption of cutting-edge solutions," said Sandeep Kedia, NIIMBL Senior Technology Fellow and Project Call Program Leader.
Visit the Project Call 9.1 webpage for full RFPs, key dates, and important information.
To learn more about NIIMBL, including membership options, visit NIIMBL .
About NIIMBL
The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is a public-private partnership whose mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry. NIIMBL is part of Manufacturing USA®, a diverse network of federally sponsored manufacturing innovation institutes, and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce with significant additional support from its members.
