Tumi Robe Nirobe: A Century-Old Bengali Masterpiece Reimagined For The World Stage

New Jersey, USA, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a rare artistic endeavor that bridges continents, cultures, and centuries, Tumi Robe Nirobe, a timeless composition by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore , has been reimagined for the global stage. The song is being released by reputed U.S.label Bongo Boy Records. This soul-stirring rendition - interpreted with haunting intimacy by New Jersey-based vocalist Aninda Bose - is now being presented for GRAMMY® consideration under the category Best Global Music Performance (Outstanding Vocals) .

Written and composed in 1895, Tumi Robe Nirobe (“You remain in silence”) explores the metaphysical space between presence and absence - a contemplative ode to love, stillness, and spiritual connection. The piece is re-envisioned in a modern arrangement while staying rooted in its lyrical origin - a poignant echo of what Tagore may have envisioned when he wrote it over a century ago.

The release date is no coincidence - August 7, 2025 , marks the anniversary of Tagore's passing, and this rendition serves as a humble yet powerful ode to his legacy. The song will be available for streaming and download worldwide across all major platforms. A music video will also accompany the launch and premiere on YouTube, visually interpreting the song's quiet emotional depth. It will also feature on select global radio stations, bringing this Eastern masterpiece to living rooms and headphones across continents.

“This is not just a song,” says Aninda Bose,“but an attempt to imagine what Tagore may have dreamt - not just for Bengal, but for the world. It is music beyond borders, and emotion beyond language.”

Bongo Boy Records , under the ownership of Monique Grimme , is a U.S. label well-known for amplifying global voices and supporting numerous GRAMMY® artists and submissions. With an eclectic catalog representing a wide variety of genres, Bongo Boy Records continually showcases the creativity and vibrancy of musicians worldwide. The label provides listeners with a fresh soundscape that connects cultures and celebrates the boundless spirit of musical artistry.









A True Global Collaboration

Tumi Robe Nirobe is more than music - it is a cultural meditation. This project unites musicians from five countries, blending Indian classical roots with European chamber textures and cinematic winds to create a soundscape that is both intimate and expansive:



Aninda Bose – Vocals | United States

A versatile vocalist bridging Indian tradition with global expression.

Tatiana Kritskaya – Cello | Moldova

A classically trained artist known for her emotive finesse.

Ajay Singha – Music Producer | India

Renowned for his evocative sonic architecture in Indian media and global collaborations.

Shomu Seal – Guitar | India

A seasoned guitarist with a flair for East-West fusion. Dr. Andrei Pidkivka – Flute | Ukraine

GRAMMY® winning flautist whose haunting folk tones elevate the composition into ethereal realms.

Together, this ensemble delivers a sonic homage to Tagore that honors the original while transforming it for a global audience - embodying the very spirit of world music and shared human emotion.



