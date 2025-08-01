Otozen Brings Uber-Like Live Trip Tracking To Iphone Lock Screens For Family Peace Of Mind

Real-time trip ETA updates directly on your lock screen for instant peace of mind.

- Krishna KalidindiSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OtoZen , the family driving safety app, today announced its newest feature: Live Activities, giving parents real-time trip updates on their iPhone Lock Screen - no app opening, no screen switching, just instant peace of mind.Inspired by the seamless experience of tracking an Uber or DoorDash delivery, OtoZen now applies that same simplicity to what matters most: knowing your loved ones are safe on the road.“Parents tell us they just want a quick way to know their teen is safe, without constantly texting or opening an app,” said Krishna Kalidindi, CEO at OtoZen.“With Live Activities, you see their trip progress and safe arrival at a glance - it's the reassurance families have been asking for.”Key Features of OtoZen's Live Activities Update:🕒 Real-Time ETA Countdown: Know exactly how many minutes remain until they get home.✅“Nearby” & “Arrived” Alerts: A quick heads-up when they're close - and a safety summary when they reach their destination.🚗 Always On-Screen: Trip progress stays visible on your Lock Screen or at the top of your display while you use other apps.📍 Clean, Bundled Updates: Start, end, nearby, ETA, and Drive Score alerts are consolidated, cutting down on noisy notifications.This feature builds on OtoZen's growing suite of family safety tools, which include speeding and phone usage alerts, post-trip drive scores, and safe driving challenges to help teens build better habits behind the wheel. Unlike other location-sharing apps, OtoZen stores all trip history on the user's device and never sells driving data to third parties.The Live Activities update is available now for iPhone users running iOS 16.1 or later. OtoZen is free to download on the App Store and Google Play , with a 14-day trial offering full access to all features.About OtoZenOtoZen is a safety-first driving app designed for families with teen drivers. With real-time alerts, trip tracking, and privacy-first technology, OtoZen helps parents stay connected and teens drive smarter - without distractions or unnecessary tracking.Press Contact:...

