Balfour Capital Group Names Juliette Samson Chief Of Staff & Executive Administrator To CIO And Division Heads

- Sara Blakely, Founder of SpanxYVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, SWITZERLAND, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Juliete Sampson to Chief of Staff and Executive Administrator, supporting Chief Investment Officer Steve Alain Lawrence, alongside the firm's global leadership team: Johan Boos (Head of Europe), Vikram A. Srivastava (Head of Asia), and Victor Felix and Caio Imperato (Managers of Latin America).Julliete brings to the role a distinguished background as a skilled and results-driven business analyst with deep expertise in digital strategy, transformation, and business development. She holds a BA in Business Administration, a Diploma from the University of South Wales, and an MSc in Digital Entrepreneurship and Project Management. Fluent in French and English, with working knowledge of Spanish, she adds a global and multicultural lens to every strategic engagement.Her professional journey began in the Commercial and Marketing Department of a medical products company, where she was quickly promoted to Head of Strategic Partnerships after successfully launching a client acquisition and sales strategy. There, she led teams, fostered high-value relationships, and consistently exceeded growth targets.In her most recent role as Head of Digital Partnerships, Julliete led cross-industry collaborations spanning insurance providers, mutual funds, teleconsultation platforms, laboratories, and healthcare institutions. Her ability to deliver business outcomes in highly regulated environments, while driving digital transformation, earned her a reputation for both strategic leadership and operational excellence.Julilete is recognized for her collaborative mindset, analytical thinking, and strong leadership across multi-stakeholder environments. Her capacity to align vision with execution makes her ideally suited to serve in this critical role as Balfour continues its global expansion.“Julliette has been instrumental in enhancing the operational tempo of our global leadership team,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, CIO of Balfour Capital Group.“Her unique combination of digital expertise, strategic acumen, and hands-on leadership will be a major asset in this next phase of our growth.”This appointment reflects Balfour's core belief that great companies are built by exceptional people. Juliette's promotion underscores the firm's commitment to cultivating internal talent and empowering individuals who exemplify leadership, integrity, and global perspective.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global investment firm with over $500 million in assets under management. The firm delivers discretionary portfolio management, proprietary trading strategies, and access to a wide array of asset classes through its international network of advisors and investment professionals.

