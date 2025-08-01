Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Traffic Alert: Dubai Police Warn Of Accident On Sheikh Zayed Road

Traffic Alert: Dubai Police Warn Of Accident On Sheikh Zayed Road


2025-08-01 02:22:07
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The Dubai Police have sent out a warning about disruption in traffic flow dur to an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road.

In a post on X on Friday evening, they warned of the accident obstructing traffic after the Hessa Street bridge towards the Commercial Center roundabout.

Recommended For You

The police urged motorists to exercise caution and care while approaching the area.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

MENAFN01082025000049011007ID1109874267

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search