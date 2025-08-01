Traffic Alert: Dubai Police Warn Of Accident On Sheikh Zayed Road

The Dubai Police have sent out a warning about disruption in traffic flow dur to an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road.

In a post on X on Friday evening, they warned of the accident obstructing traffic after the Hessa Street bridge towards the Commercial Center roundabout.

The police urged motorists to exercise caution and care while approaching the area.

