UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Hits Record 654,000 Visitors In H1 2025, Revenue Up 9%

Ras Al Khaimah welcomed a record 654,000 visitors in the first half of 2025, marking a 6 per cent year-on-year increase and driving a 9 per cent rise in tourism revenues, according to the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA). The Emirate also reported a 36 per cent surge in MICE and weddings revenues, reflecting its growing reputation as a global tourism and events hub.

“These half-year achievements are a clear testament to the strength of Ras Al Khaimah's tourism offering and the impact of its focused strategy,” said Raki Phillips , CEO of RAKTDA.“With a clear vision to welcome over 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030, the Emirate is firmly on track to deliver long-term, sustainable value for its economy, communities, and tourists.”

Recommended For You

Key international markets drove the record-breaking performance. India led with a 25 per cent increase in arrivals, while the UK (+5 per cent), China (+9.2 per cent), and Russia (+7 per cent ) posted their highest-ever half-year numbers. Central and Eastern Europe delivered standout growth, with Romania up 65 per cent, Poland 56 per cent, Uzbekistan 47 per cent, and Belarus 30 per cent, boosted by new direct flights to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Connectivity and hotel expansion

Air connectivity continued to strengthen with new routes from Poland, Romania, Russia, Uzbekistan, and the Czech Republic. The airport's strategic expansion is underway to handle larger aircraft and enhance the visitor experience.

The Emirate also advanced its hospitality offering, with high-profile announcements including Four Seasons, Fairmont, Taj, and NH Collection hotels. Rove Al Marjan Island opened in early 2025, and ongoing developments aim to double hotel keys by 2030, reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah's position as one of the region's fastest-growing destinations.

Strategic partnerships and event-led tourism

Events remained a key driver of Ras Al Khaimah's tourism strategy, with the 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, the UAE Tour's Jebel Jais stage, the DP World Tour's RAK Championship, the highlander hiking series, and the debut of Jais Ride cycling challenge drawing global attention and participants.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has signed several new agreements to attract more visitors and promote the Emirate as a top destination.

The partnerships include working with Fujairah Adventures to offer more inter-emirate adventure experiences, teaming up with popular Chinese travel platforms Trip and Tongcheng, and joining forces with four major Saudi travel websites to reach more travelers from the GCC region.

With strong half-year performance, expanded infrastructure, and a robust event calendar, Ras Al Khaimah is on a clear path to achieving its 2030 tourism vision and cementing its status as a leading regional destination.