Andhra Bans Display Of Political Symbols In Schools

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Aug 1 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government has prohibited display of political symbols or materials and banned entry of unauthorised persons in school premises.

Director of School Education Vijay Rama Raju on Friday issued an order in this regard.

He has issued instructions, restricting entry in schools premises and also guidelines for redressal of grievances and prohibition of political symbols.

The display of any political symbols or materials, including flags, shawls, banners or posters related to political parties or organisations are strictly prohibited within school premises, says the order.

The official directed all the regional joint directors and district educational officers in the state that no individual or group, other than parents or members of School Management Committee (SMC) shall be permitted entry into the school premises under any circumstances.

If any contributions or materials in kind are to be given, they shall be submitted directly to the headmaster/headmistress without interacting with children or entering the classrooms. Photographs with children are strictly prohibited, reads the order.

The director stated that it has come to his notice that unauthorised individuals and groups are entering school premises without prior permission from the head of the institution. Such unauthorised entry even for giving gifts/donations to the students/schools, except by parents and SMC members, which are causing disruptions to the ongoing academic activities are not permitted.

The director also made it clear that all grievances, complaints or requests are to be submitted only to the administrative office. Staff and students should not engage directly with external individuals or organisations for grievance-related matters.

All regional joint director of school education and district educational officers in the state have been directed to issue clear and strict instructions to all heads of institutions and field functionaries under their jurisdiction to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines.