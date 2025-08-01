AI Takes Center Stage At FMS 2025

Over 60% of Keynotes and Panels to Feature AI Innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage , the industry's premier event for next-generation memory and storage technologies, is spotlighting the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution like never before. Taking place August 5–7 in the heart of Silicon Valley at the Santa Clara Convention Center, FMS 2025 will feature AI in more than 60% of its keynote presentations and expert panel sessions, underscoring the transformative role memory and storage play in accelerating AI development and deployment.

With AI now driving demand for faster, more efficient data infrastructure, FMS has curated a robust lineup of sessions that explore how innovations in DRAM, NAND, CXL, and computational storage are reshaping AI inference and training at scale.

"Artificial intelligence is no longer just part of the conversation-it is the conversation," said Tom Coughlin, Conference Chair of FMS. "From hardware optimization to real-time data processing, AI is influencing every aspect of the memory and storage ecosystem. FMS 2025 brings the brightest minds together to explore what's next."

Highlights of FMS 2025's AI programming include:



Executive AI Panel – Memory and Storage Scaling for AI Inferencing (August 7, 11:00 AM): Industry leaders from NVIDIA, KIOXIA, IBM, VAST Data, and SK Hynix discuss how they are pushing the limits of compute and memory bandwidth for the AI workloads of tomorrow.



Professional Development Series (PDS) Seminars on AI-Centric Architecture – Including Processing-in/near-Memory, AI accelerators, and memory-centric computing, taught by top academics and industry engineers.



Sessions: Nine dedicated AI sessions, three PDS tutorials featuring AI, and 14 additional sessions addressing AI optimization through new interconnects, storage hierarchies, and system architectures.

Exhibits – Showcasing emerging companies building foundational AI hardware and software with breakthrough approaches to memory and storage.

Speakers and panelists from companies such as FADU, KIOXIA, Micron, Samsung, Silicon Motion, SK Hynix, KOVE, MaxLinear, Neo Semiconductor, Sandisk, Verge and more will provide insight into how they are adapting architectures to handle ever-larger AI models and inference tasks across cloud, edge, and embedded systems.

"AI is shaping the future-and memory and storage are the foundation," added Coughlin. "FMS is the place where the entire ecosystem meets to solve these challenges head-on."

About FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage

FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, produced by Conference ConCepts, is the premier global event showcasing cutting-edge developments in multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and storage technologies. As the world's largest conference and exhibition in this sector, FMS highlights mainstream applications, breakthrough innovations, key enabling technologies, and the full spectrum of players-from leading vendors to disruptive startups. This event spans critical application areas including AI, enterprise data centers, high-performance computing, mobile devices at the edge, and embedded systems. FMS serves as a dynamic hub where technology professionals, executive leaders, customers, cloud providers, hyperscaler companies, and industry analysts converge to explore the evolving landscape of memory and storage. With a renewed commitment to inclusivity and innovation, FMS is shaping the future of memory and storage-especially at its intersection with artificial intelligence.

