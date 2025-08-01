Informative Research EVP Mike Hall Honored Among 2025 Housingwire Insiders
Image caption: Informative Research EVP Mike Hall.
Since joining in 2019, Hall has launched and scaled the Data Solutions product line, developed real-time analytics platforms, and introduced machine learning models that significantly enhance client targeting and ROI. Over the past year, Mike has led major infrastructure and automation initiatives, cutting costs, reducing training timelines, and enabling scalable growth-all while mentoring emerging leaders and fostering a culture of innovation and inclusion.
“Mike's leadership has fundamentally reshaped how Informative Research serves our clients and grows as a company,” said Shannon Santos, Executive Vice President of Data Solutions at Informative Research.“His ability to combine deep technical expertise with a genuine commitment to mentoring others has created both immediate results and a lasting culture of innovation and empowerment. We're incredibly proud to see his contributions recognized with this honor.”
“We are proud to recognize the 2025 HousingWire Insiders - the operational leaders whose leadership, dedication, and innovation power the housing industry from within,” said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler.“For a decade, this award has celebrated the people who may not always be in the spotlight but who are absolutely essential to their organizations' success.”
To see the full list of honorees and their profiles, visit .
About Informative Research
Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit .
About HousingWire
HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism, and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.
Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.
Explore more at .
