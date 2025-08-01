Informative Research's Elizabeth Campos Named 2025 Housingwire Insider

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Informative Research (IR), a leading technology provider that offers data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending industry, announced today that Elizabeth Campos, Director of Compliance, has been selected by HousingWire magazine for its annual Insiders awards program.







Image caption: Informative Research's Elizabeth Campos.

Campos has been with the company for nearly 40 years and has led compliance operations for over a decade. In that time, she has become a cornerstone of Informative Research's regulatory integrity and risk management efforts.

“Elizabeth is the embodiment of what it means to be an Insider,” Matt Orlando, Chief Experience Officer, said.“Her ability to navigate complex regulatory frameworks, guide process transformations and build trust across departments has made her an indispensable leader in our organization.”

Over the past year, Campos has improved Informative Research's compliance and operational systems. She successfully revamped customer onboarding, implemented strong credentialing measures, and ensured alignment with the company's high standards through careful risk assessment. Her decisive leadership strengthened internal protections and boosted partner confidence while gracefully and efficiently managing resource limitations. Her work has raised operational excellence and reinforced the company's dedication to regulatory integrity.

Campos also plays a key role in vendor management and audit preparedness. Her detailed oversight ensures that regulatory questionnaires and audit responses are accurate and timely, maintaining Informative Research's trusted standing in the lending community.

“We are proud to recognize the 2025 HousingWire Insiders - the operational leaders whose leadership, dedication, and innovation power the housing industry from within,” said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler.

Now in its 10th year, HousingWire's Insiders award honors professionals who demonstrate extraordinary dedication, innovation and impact, often without public recognition. To see the full list of honorees and their profiles, visit .

About Informative Research

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit .

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism, and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.

Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

Explore more at .

