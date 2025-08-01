Shaun Simms Of Firstclose Named 2025 Housingwire Insider

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - FirstClose TM, Inc., a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, announced today that Shaun Simms, Director of the Project Management Office (PMO), has been selected by HousingWire magazine for its annual Insiders awards program.







Since joining FirstClose, Simms has built the PMO from scratch, implementing structured, repeatable processes that promote clarity, consistency and strategic alignment. His efforts have sped up execution across key initiatives, including roadmap planning, go-to-market codification and governance reviews.

“Shaun is the driving force behind FirstClose's transformation into a more agile, execution-focused organization,” said Corey Smith, COO of FirstClose.“He brings order to complexity and keeps us progressing confidently. His leadership style is quiet, precise, and grounded, which has become essential to how we operate.”

In the past year alone, Simms' work has elevated FirstClose's operational maturity, enhanced cross-functional collaboration and reinforced a culture of accountability. Colleagues credit him with keeping projects on track and creating the conditions for teams to thrive.

“The HousingWire Insiders are driving forces behind their organizations' success,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media.“... Reviewing this year's nominees and winners, it's clear that HousingWire Insiders deliver results while elevating their colleagues and teams.”

HousingWire's Insider award celebrates industry professionals who are essential to their organizations' success but may not always be in the spotlight. Honorees are selected based on their reputation for excellence, problem-solving abilities and ability to drive outcomes behind the scenes.

About FirstClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company's mission is to increase profitability and reduce cost for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist the lender's borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit .

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism, and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision. Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

