The Big Picture Webcast's August Lineup Features Experts On Mortgage Broker Advocacy, Construction Finance, Mortgage Advice Innovation And Housing Public Policy

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) CLEVELAND, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture , broadcast live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, has unveiled its August guest lineup featuring four accomplished leaders who will explore diverse topics including mortgage broker advocacy, the future of mortgage advice and technology, construction finance and how emerging housing public policies are shaping the mortgage industry. Co-hosted by mortgage business consultant and executive coach Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets authority Rob Chrisman, author of the widely read Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the webcast delivers timely, thought-provoking conversations with mortgage professionals, innovators and thought leaders.







August's lineup continues the show's tradition of spotlighting industry changemakers, this time featuring guests at the forefront of wholesale lending, homebuilding, homebuyer education and housing finance policy:



Thursday, August 7:

Katie Sweeney, executive vice president of strategy and broker advocacy at Rocket Pro , leads initiatives to empower mortgage brokers through strategic planning, technological innovation and policy engagement. A longtime advocate for mortgage brokers, Sweeney helps drive innovation, elevate broker voices and shape a more inclusive future for lending. Listeners can expect an honest, insightful and energizing session that connects national trends to the day-to-day realities of brokers.

Thursday, August 14:

As CEO and co-founder of Built Technologies , Chase Gilbert is transforming how capital flows within construction and the broader real estate indutry-bringing speed, transparency and intelligence to a sector long overdue for digital transformation. Gilbert will illuminate where construction finance is headed, what lenders and developers need to stay ahead and why modernizing the infrastructure behind our built world is not just a tech challenge but also a critical economic opportunity.

Thursday, August 21:

A returning guest, Dave Savage is chief innovation officer at TrustEngine , the industry's first borrower intelligence platform, and cofounder of homeownership education platform FirstHomeiQ . An innovator and change agent known for reinventing how loan officers quote rates and turn mortgage advice into a competitive advantage, Savage has recorded over 1,000 interviews with top mortgage professionals, garnering his YouTube channel a reputation as 'Netflix for loan officers.' He will share how borrower intelligence and modern mortgage advice are transforming loan officer success, helping lenders win trust, improve conversion and deliver superior borrower outcomes. Thursday, August 28:

Jim Parrott, a nonresident fellow at the Urban Institute and co-founder of Parrott Ryan Advisors , brings unmatched clarity to the complex policy developments shaping the U.S. housing market. A returning guest, Parrott has deep experience counseling policymakers at the White House as well as industry leaders active in the primary and secondary mortgage markets. Attendees can expect to receive thought-provoking insights on key housing policy trends coming out of Washington and what they mean for industry stakeholders navigating today's mortgage landscape.

Mortgage professionals and industry media can register for the webcast and view past episodes at .

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman, author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary industry newsletter, The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry. Visit to subscribe.

