Migrants In Switzerland Speak Of Gratitude, Pride And Setbacks

Most immigrants consider quality of life and career opportunities in Switzerland to be excellent. But they also cite integration difficulties and disappointments. Their views reflect the ambivalence and diverse experiences that often mark migratory journeys.

Immigrants make up almost a third of Switzerland's population. This is one of the highest proportions in the world. In 2024, 190,000 foreigners moved to the Alpine country. But many more (over 95,000) made the journey in the opposite direction.

Most who immigrate to Switzerland don't settle forever in the country, as the article below explains:

