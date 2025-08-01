Migrants In Switzerland Speak Of Gratitude, Pride And Setbacks
I write original and in-depth data-driven articles using my skills in data analysis and visualisation. I cover a wide array of topics, among which are Switzerland's place in global trade, climate change and demographics.
Immigrants make up almost a third of Switzerland's population. This is one of the highest proportions in the world. In 2024, 190,000 foreigners moved to the Alpine country. But many more (over 95,000) made the journey in the opposite direction.
Most who immigrate to Switzerland don't settle forever in the country, as the article below explains:More More In Switzerland, migration isn't just inbound
Who are the 90,000 or so foreigners who leave Switzerland each year, and why do they do so?
