Around 25,000M3 Of Rockfall Registered In Swiss Village Of Brienz

MENAFN - Swissinfo) More rock has come loose in the eastern Swiss village of Brienz than initially assumed following rainfall last weekend, said a new situation report published by the municipality of Albula on Friday. This content was published on August 1, 2025 - 11:33 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to the report, around 25,000 cubic metres of rock came loose from the front near Caltgeras and fell onto the scree slope. This caused it to accelerate considerably.

Initially, there had been talk of around 10,000 cubic metres of rockfall. The figure has since been adjusted on the basis of drone flights, Christian Gartmann from the municipal management staff told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

According to the authorities, all other movements on slope areas have accelerated in recent days. However, they are now decreasing slightly. In the village area, the movements remain on a downward trend. They are currently around 0.6 metres per year.

Forecasts say precipitation in the near future will again lead to accelerations and possibly further rockfalls onto the scree slope. The risk situation is therefore still considered to be high.

It was announced at the beginning of the week that experts had recommended preparing the next“blue” phase. This phase includes the closure of all surrounding traffic routes. The preparatory work for this began on Monday. The village was evacuated last November.

