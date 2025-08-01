Around 25,000M3 Of Rockfall Registered In Swiss Village Of Brienz
-
Deutsch
de
25'000 Kubikmeter Gestein stürzt in Brienz GR auf die Schutthalde
Original
Read more: 25'000 Kubikmeter Gestein stürzt in Brienz GR auf die Schutthald
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
According to the report, around 25,000 cubic metres of rock came loose from the front near Caltgeras and fell onto the scree slope. This caused it to accelerate considerably.
Initially, there had been talk of around 10,000 cubic metres of rockfall. The figure has since been adjusted on the basis of drone flights, Christian Gartmann from the municipal management staff told the Keystone-SDA news agency.
+ Swiss households to move as Brienz landslide threat rises
According to the authorities, all other movements on slope areas have accelerated in recent days. However, they are now decreasing slightly. In the village area, the movements remain on a downward trend. They are currently around 0.6 metres per year.
Forecasts say precipitation in the near future will again lead to accelerations and possibly further rockfalls onto the scree slope. The risk situation is therefore still considered to be high.
It was announced at the beginning of the week that experts had recommended preparing the next“blue” phase. This phase includes the closure of all surrounding traffic routes. The preparatory work for this began on Monday. The village was evacuated last November.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ... .Popular Stories More Climate adaptation Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the world Read more: Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the worl
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment