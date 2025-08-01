Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tunisia Tourist Numbers Up


2025-08-01 02:09:06
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Tunisia welcomed 5.279 million travelers from January 1 to July 20 of this year, up 19.8% year-over-year, the National Tourist Office of Tunisia (ONTT , in the French acronym) reported this Friday (1).

ONTT managing director Mehdi Helloui said tourism revenues also went up, albeit by a lesser rate. The industry grossed TND 3.899 billion (equivalent to USD 1.338 billion) through July 20, up 8.2% from a year ago.

The bulk of tourists in Tunisia hailed from European countries as well as from Algeria and Libya, the two countries that share borders with Tunisia.

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

©Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto/AFP

The post Tunisia tourist numbers up appeared first on ANBA News Agency .

MENAFN01082025000213011057ID1109874065

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search