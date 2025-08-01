Tunisia Tourist Numbers Up

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Tunisia welcomed 5.279 million travelers from January 1 to July 20 of this year, up 19.8% year-over-year, the National Tourist Office of Tunisia (ONTT , in the French acronym) reported this Friday (1).

ONTT managing director Mehdi Helloui said tourism revenues also went up, albeit by a lesser rate. The industry grossed TND 3.899 billion (equivalent to USD 1.338 billion) through July 20, up 8.2% from a year ago.

The bulk of tourists in Tunisia hailed from European countries as well as from Algeria and Libya, the two countries that share borders with Tunisia.

