Tunisia Tourist Numbers Up
ONTT managing director Mehdi Helloui said tourism revenues also went up, albeit by a lesser rate. The industry grossed TND 3.899 billion (equivalent to USD 1.338 billion) through July 20, up 8.2% from a year ago.
The bulk of tourists in Tunisia hailed from European countries as well as from Algeria and Libya, the two countries that share borders with Tunisia.
Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum©Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto/AFP
The post Tunisia tourist numbers up appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
