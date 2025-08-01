Former Colombian President Uribe Says He Is Already Preparing Arguments To Appeal His Conviction -
However, the Prosecutor's Office has requested a longer sentence of nine years in prison. Attorney Jaime Granados, who is leading the former president's defense, announced this week that he will appeal the judge's decision to the Bogotá Superior Court on August 11, and that is what Uribe is already working on, the leader of the right-wing Democratic Center party said today. The Bogotá Superior Court has until October 16 to rule on the case, and the defense has not ruled out taking the case to the Supreme Court of Justice if the appeals court decision is unfavorable.
Uribe, who served as president of Colombia from 2002 to 2010, noted today that in his presentations on leadership, he often says“that the most difficult crises are those that affect people,” like the one he is currently experiencing. “These personal crises require family, loved ones, friends, committed compatriots who have supported us, those who are distant but with objective curiosity. And, fundamentally, prayer,” added the former Colombian head of state.
