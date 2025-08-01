EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval

aap Implantate AG: Full admission of all previously unadmitted shares, introduction to stock exchange trading and termination of lock-up agreements

01.08.2025 / 12:15 CET/CEST

aap Implantate AG (the " Company ") announces that all previously unadmitted shares of the Company (previously ISIN DE000A32VP65 and DE000A4096G8) are now fully admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard). The admission decision of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is available at: . The introduction of the shares to the regulated market is planned for August 4, 2025. As a result, from August 5, 2025, all shares of the Company will be tradable exclusively under the existing ordinary ISIN DE000A3H2101 without restrictions. This also includes those shares in the company that were previously subject to lock-up agreements. Shareholders do not need to take any action as part of the transition, as all adjustments will be made directly through Clearstream Banking and the custodian banks. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock exchanges - About aap Implantate AG aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, produces and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative LOQTEQ® anatomical plate system, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while internationally it primarily utilises a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company and its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. rely on a sales strategy via distribution agents and selective direct sales. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ). Further information can be found on our website at There may be technical rounding differences in the figures presented in this press release that do not affect the overall statement. Forward-looking statements This release may contain forward-looking statements based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Executive Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of the future developments and results mentioned therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those that aap has described in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore only apply on the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments. Contact:

If you have any questions, please contact: aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Management Board/ CEO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin

Phone: +49 (0)30 75019 - 141; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 - 170; Email: ...

Company: aap Implantate AG
ISIN: DE000A3H2101
WKN: A3H210
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)

