Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) Confirms Completion Of Divestment To PHINIA And Confirms The Early Redemption Of Bond Loan
Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) Confirms Completion of Divestment to PHINIA and Confirms the Early Redemption of Bond Loan
Procuritas and management shareholders have completed the divestment of Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) ("SEM") to PHINIA Inc. ("PHINIA") (NYSE:PHIN), a global leader in premium fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions, and SEM confirms the early redemption of its bond loan 2018/2026.
Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) ("SEM") sent a conditional notice of early redemption (the "Redemption") on 11 July 2025 to all holders of SEM's outstanding bond loan 2018/2026 with ISIN SE0011167600 (the "Bonds"). The Redemption was conditional upon Procuritas and management shareholders completing the divestment of all shares in SEM to PHINIA Inc. ("PHINIA") (NYSE:PHIN), a global leader in premium fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions. SEM hereby announces that the divestment has today been completed and that the condition for the Redemption therefore has been fulfilled.
All Bonds will be redeemed early at an amount equal to 106.00 per cent. of the nominal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. The record date for the Redemption is 4 August 2025 and the redemption date for the Redemption is 11 August 2025. In connection with the Redemption, the Bonds will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.
